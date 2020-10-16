Kearney cancels next two high school football games because of COVID-19 exposure

The next two games for Kearney High School’s varsity football team have been canceled because of an exposure to COVID-19, the Kearney School District announced Friday.

The team was scheduled to play Grandview High School on Friday night and De Soto High School on Oct. 23, according to the announcement on Twitter.

Due to an exposure to COVID-19, the Kearney vs Grandview Varsity football game scheduled for this evening, (10/16) has been canceled. The Kearney vs De Soto Varsity football game scheduled for 10/23 has also been canceled. pic.twitter.com/jo1qQQQfRH — Kearney Schools (@KearneyMOEdu) October 16, 2020

Earlier this week, the district sent a letter to families of Kearney High School students notifying them that a person tested positive at the school.

“After working with the Clay County Health Department it was determined that based on the safety measures KSD has taken 7 students have been identified as close contacts,” the letter said. The district notified those who had been in close contact.

Those determined not to be close contacts were allowed to resume classes and activities as scheduled, the district said.

The district had 66 staff and students quarantined as of Thursday, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The majority of those quarantined, 59, were students.

The district had another seven students and one staff member isolated after they tested positive for the disease. The district has had a total of 25 students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID.

Of those in quarantine, 47 were non-school exposures, 15 were related to a school activity and the remaining four were in-school exposures.

Last week, two schools in Olathe, Northwest and South, canceled their varsity football games against Shawnee Mission schools after 174 athletes were told to quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposures.

The Friday night games this week for the two schools have also been canceled.