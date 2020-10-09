Kansas City Star Logo
Two Olathe high schools cancel Friday night football games because of COVID-19

Two high schools in Olathe, Northwest and South, have canceled their Friday night varsity football games after potential COVID-19 exposures, a spokesman for Olathe Public Schools said in an email.

“We have canceled the Olathe South vs. Shawnee Mission South and Olathe Northwest vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest varsity football games scheduled for tonight due to potential COVID exposures,” said Cody Kennedy, communications and media manager for the school district in Johnson County.

“The schools involved will be communicating with their student athletes and parents any quarantine restrictions or other guidance as we work through these exposures with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment,” Kennedy said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest will instead play Shawnee Mission South at 7 p.m. in SM South Stadium, South athletic director John Johnson said on Twitter.

Kennedy said he was unable to provide how many Olathe students and staff were affected by the exposures at this time.

The district had 25 new cases and 174 new quarantines among its students for the period from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 11 new cases and 54 new quarantines among its staff due for the same period, according to the data.

The staff quarantine figures includes those quarantined due to exposure in or outside of school as well as those reporting two or more COVID-19 symptoms. The numbers also include staff members who must stay at home with family members who are mandated to quarantine as a result of the disease.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
