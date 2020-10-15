High School Sports
Friday night lights: This week’s high school football scoreboard around the KC area
Here’s the high school football scoreboard for the weekend of Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, across the Kansas City area for schools and teams in Missouri and Kansas.
Owing to COVID-19, things can change quickly in terms of scheduled matchups, so coaches, officials, administrators, players: please let us know if your game’s listing is incorrect, by emailing us at sportsdesk@kcstar.com, and we’ll update as quickly as we can.
Missouri
Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
Liberty North at Lee’s Summit West
Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty
North Kansas City at Oak Park
Staley at St. Joe Central
Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit
William Chrisman at Belton
Truman at Fort Osage
Grain Valley at Raytown
Raytown South at Platte County
Grandview at Kearney
Smithville at Ruskin
Rockhurst at Christian Bros. College
Northeast at Pembroke Hill
Center at Pleasant Hill
Odessa at Excelsior Springs
Oak Grove at Harrisonville
Maryville at Savannah
St. Joe Lafayette at St. Piux X
East at Chillicothe
University Academy at Van Horn
Southeast at Summit Christian
Osawatomie at Bishop Ward
Lincoln Prep at Central
Kansas
Blue Valley West at BV North
Blue Valley at BV Southwest
Shawnee Heights at St. James
Olathe East at Mill Valley
SM Northwest at Gardner Edgerton
Olathe North at Lawrence
SM South at Olathe NW
Olathe West at Olathe South
SM North at SM West
Basehor-Linwood at Lansing
De Soto at Leavenworth
Turner at Washington
Baldwin at Santa Fe Trail
Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie
Paola at Eudora
Ottawa at Louisburg
Spring Hill at Piper
Bishop Carroll at Bishop Miege
St. Thomas Aquinas at Westside (Omaha, Neb.)
Perry-Lecompton at Hayden
