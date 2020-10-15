Friday night lights: This week’s high school football scoreboard around the KC area

COVID concerns have prompted a couple of cancellations for football teams around the area this week. File photo

Here’s the high school football scoreboard for the weekend of Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, across the Kansas City area for schools and teams in Missouri and Kansas.

Owing to COVID-19, things can change quickly in terms of scheduled matchups, so coaches, officials, administrators, players: please let us know if your game’s listing is incorrect, by emailing us at sportsdesk@kcstar.com, and we’ll update as quickly as we can.

Missouri

Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit West

Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty

North Kansas City at Oak Park

Staley at St. Joe Central

Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit

William Chrisman at Belton

Truman at Fort Osage

Grain Valley at Raytown

Raytown South at Platte County

Grandview at Kearney

Smithville at Ruskin

Rockhurst at Christian Bros. College

Northeast at Pembroke Hill

Center at Pleasant Hill

Odessa at Excelsior Springs

Oak Grove at Harrisonville

Maryville at Savannah

St. Joe Lafayette at St. Piux X

East at Chillicothe

University Academy at Van Horn

Southeast at Summit Christian

Osawatomie at Bishop Ward

Lincoln Prep at Central

Kansas

Blue Valley West at BV North

Blue Valley at BV Southwest

Shawnee Heights at St. James

Olathe East at Mill Valley

SM Northwest at Gardner Edgerton

Olathe North at Lawrence

SM South at Olathe NW

Olathe West at Olathe South

SM North at SM West

Basehor-Linwood at Lansing

De Soto at Leavenworth

Turner at Washington

Baldwin at Santa Fe Trail

Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie

Paola at Eudora

Ottawa at Louisburg

Spring Hill at Piper

Bishop Carroll at Bishop Miege

St. Thomas Aquinas at Westside (Omaha, Neb.)

Perry-Lecompton at Hayden

