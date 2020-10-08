Blue Springs district drops suit after Jackson County eases limits on football crowds

The Blue Springs school district has dropped its legal challenge of rules that limited attendance to no more than 100 people at its high school football games.

The move Wednesday came after the Jackson County health department revised its regulations on large gatherings that were imposed to limit spread of the coronavirus. The changes take effect Friday, when both of the district’s varsity football teams have home games.

The stadiums at Blue Springs and Blue Springs South high schools will now be limited to 20 percent capacity, or about 1,000 attendees.

The 100-person limit remains in place across eastern Jackson County. But organizers can apply for an exemption by submitting a gathering protocol plan at least 72 hours before the event. The plan must show how the organizer of the event intends to ensure social distancing and enforce the use of masks.

A five-page application form is on the health department website.

The restrictions apply to events in areas of Jackson County outside the city limits of Kansas City, which has its own health department and gathering protocols.

The Blue Springs district sought a court order last month that would have blocked the county from enforcing the 100-person limit. The district went to court after county officials threatened sanctions for Blue Springs High School hosting a football game that drew 430 fans to a stadium that seats 5,000.

District officials argued that the county’s rules were confusing and could be read to allow far more people at indoor events than at outdoor ones. The revised health order treats indoor and outdoor gatherings the same.

The judge denied the district’s request for a temporary restraining order and set a hearing for this week, which was canceled after the county issued its revised health order.