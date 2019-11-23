Lenexa’s Christ Prep Patriots repeat as National Homeschool Football champions

The Christ Prep Patriots repeated as NHFA national champions Saturday night in Florida. From YouTube

Lenexa’s Christ Prep defended its National Homeschool Football Association championship Saturday night in Florida, beating Tulsa’s NOAH Jaguars 21-13 in Vernon, Florida.

The Patriots finish their season 12-1. NOAH finishes 8-4.

Coached by Tom Hurley, Christ Prep won year’s NHFA title with a 21-0 win over Cincinnati’s Landmark Christian.

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s been a great season,” senior Christ Prep quarterback Noah Blair said on a live postgame stream.

The MVP of last year’s championship game, Blair earned that honor again Saturday night.

Graduates of the Christ Prep program have gone on to play at the likes of Kansas State, Pitt State, William Jewell and Mid-America Nazarene.