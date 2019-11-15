Staley beats North Kansas City in playoff showdown

Koa Grace, left, celebrates with Staley teammate Alex Miller after the Falcons defeated North Kansas City, 21-3, Friday night at the North Kansas City District Activities Complex. The win gave the Falcons the Missouri Class 5, District 8 title. Special to The Star

The timing of Staley’s touchdowns in Friday’s Class 5, District 8 showdown with rival North Kansas City was every bit as important as their quantity.

The Falcons started the game with a quick score on their first drive, immediately giving North Kansas City an uphill climb.

Staley’s second score was on its first drive of the second half, killing North Kansas City’s momentum. The third touchdown, moments later, essentially put the finishing touches on a 21-3 victory at North Kansas City District Stadium. It was the Falcons’ fourth straight district title.

Staley and the Hornets met on this same stage a year ago. North Kansas City (9-2) was keen to avenge a lopsided 44-0 defeat last year. The Hornet defense played well enough to keep the team in the game. The offense, however, simply couldn’t get going, falling victim to equal amounts of penalties and negative plays.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The stingy Staley defense had plenty to do with that. The Falcons knew their intra-district rivals wanted to establish the run. North Kansas City kept pounding with a variety of backs, but Staley wouldn’t budge.

“We came out here with energy. We played our game,” Staley senior defensive lineman Caleb Taylor said. “This was the best defensive game we played all year. We’ve had shutouts, but I like this defensive game even more than the shutouts. We were just clicking. Everybody was playing with effort, and you see the results. I like a challenge. I love it, so I’m glad I got their best shot. They’re a heck of a team.”

North Kansas City’s biggest play on offense was a 52-yard run by Jeremy Brown, and that set up the field goal late in the second quarter. But that was the closest the Hornets would get to the end zone.

“We just wanted to take away what they do best. They run the football, and our defense is built to stop the run,” Staley coach Phil Lite said. “We were able to do that.”

North Kansas City tried to steal the momentum with a surprise onside kick to start the second half. The Falcons (9-2) were wise, and recovered.

The Hornets seemed prime to get the ball back, forcing Staley into a third-and-long. That was until Staley’s Fabian McLeod turned a simple screen into a 49-yard touchdown, giving the Falcons a 14-3 lead.

That advantage certainly seemed insurmountable. Staley running back Dermont Marshall made sure there wouldn’t be a comeback, delivering the dagger two possessions later in the form of a 65-yard touchdown run with 3:50 to play in the third quarter.

With the lead secure, Staley’s top priority was to grind the remainder of the clock and get to next week’s Class 5 semifinals healthy.

The Falcons accomplished that, and travel to Raytown next week for a showdown with the 9-2 Blue Jays. Raytown started the season slow, but steadily gained momentum as the year progressed. The Blue Jays recorded an impressive victory over North Kansas City a few weeks ago, and had no trouble dispatching Fort Osage on Friday night.

“They’re really athletic, so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Taylor said.

The same goes for the rest of the Falcons.

“We’ve seen some film, and they’re very talented,” Lite said. “We haven’t played them in a few years. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

If the Staley Falcons can replicate the same brand of defense they showed on Friday, they’ll be able to meet just about any challenge they face the remainder of the season.