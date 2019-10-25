Raytown rolls past North Kansas City, handing Hornets their first loss of the season

Just 4.4 seconds remained on the clock in the first half with the football mere inches from Raytown High School’s end zone.

The Raytown home crowd made hearing nearly impossible. North Kansas City’s coaching staff screaming from above added to the cacophony as undefeated Northtown desperately tried to find a way back into the game. But one of the Hornets jumped the gun in the backfield, pushing them back 5 yards and ultimately ending the half.

Raytown took a 21-7 lead into halftime and went on to win 48-7.

“That was pretty tense,” Raytown head coach Logan Mimmick said. “That was a huge momentum swing one way or the other. Very proud of our defense stepping up, it’s a lot different half when it’s 21-14.”

It was the first loss of the season for North Kansas City (8-1). Raytown improved to 7-2.

“It’s one of those where almost everything goes your way. We put together a complete game,” Minnick said.

The Bluejays’ huge stop at the end of the first half proved to be the most vital moment of the game, with North Kansas City originally holding the ball at Raytown’s 3-yard line with 37 seconds left. A pair of stops for no gain along with a stop by Dontae Manning on Hornets quarterback Seth Mattly kept the Hornets out of the end zone.

Raytown’s D’Vontae Key finished with 245 total yards, with 75 of those coming on the very first play of the game, a TD on the opening kickoff.

“At first it looked open when I was on the left side so I started running,” Key said. “And I was like ‘let me cut it out,’ and then I saw the whole field and I just had to outrun them.”

Raytown quarterback Joe Campbell’s first four throws of the game went to Key; the fourth was a 37-yard pass.

“D’Vontae is an explosive player, so if we can get some single coverage at times we’re going to give him a shot,” Minnick said.

Manning finished the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put Raytown ahead 14-0. The touchdown was the first of three for Manning as the senior shined on senior night.

North KC running back Jeremy Brown was the Hornets’ main threat on offense. He finished with 119 yards on 30 carries and scored the Hornets’ sole touchdown.

Raytown outscored North KC 27-0 in the second half. Campbell finished with 239 total yards and three touchdowns.

The loss for North Kansas City, along with a 42-0 win by Fort Osage over Ruskin, means Fort Osage and Northtown finish the regular season atop the 2019 Suburban White standings. Both went 5-1.