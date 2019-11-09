High School Sports

Liberty High School finishes third at state volleyball tournament

Star news services

Liberty High School ended its volleyball season on a high note.

Liberty finished third in the Missouri Class 4 state volleyball tournament by beating Francis Howell Central 28-26, 25-15 in the third-place match on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Liberty had also beaten Francis Howell Central in Friday’s round-robin play in the semifinal round.

Bailee Middleton led the way for Liberty on Saturday with 12 points.

Liberty finished its season 29-7.

Nixa won the Class 4 championship on Saturday with its win over Lafayette Wildwood.

St. Michael the Archangel was playing for third place in Class 3 against Windsor Imperial later on Saturday.

