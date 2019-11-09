Liberty High School finishes third at state volleyball tournament

Liberty High School ended its volleyball season on a high note.

Liberty finished third in the Missouri Class 4 state volleyball tournament by beating Francis Howell Central 28-26, 25-15 in the third-place match on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Liberty had also beaten Francis Howell Central in Friday’s round-robin play in the semifinal round.

Bailee Middleton led the way for Liberty on Saturday with 12 points.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Liberty finished its season 29-7.

Nixa won the Class 4 championship on Saturday with its win over Lafayette Wildwood.

St. Michael the Archangel was playing for third place in Class 3 against Windsor Imperial later on Saturday.