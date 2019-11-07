Who’s your high school football team got in this week’s playoffs? A full KS/MO rundown

High school football heats up across the Kansas-Missouri region this weekend. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

Here are the pairings for this week’s high school football playoff games in the Kansas City area throughout Missouri and Kansas.

Missouri

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise

Class 6

Christian Brothers at DeSmet

Hazelwood Central at Francis Howell

Rockhurst at Liberty North

Raymore-Peculiar at Park Hill

Blue Springs at Ft. Zumwalt West

Blue Springs South at Troy Buchanan

Kirkwood at Joplin

Lindbergh at Marquette

Class 5

Seckman at Jackson

Poplar Bluff at Fox

Oakville at Eureka

Vianney at Mehlville

Truman at Fort Osage

William Chrisman at Raytown

Oak Park at Staley

Park Hill South at North Kansas City

Class 4

Festus at Farmington

Hillsboro at Central (Cape Gir.)

Hazelwood East at McCluer, 1 p.m. Saturday

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Affton

Harrisonville at Warrensburg (UCM)

Grandview at Grain Valley

Excelsior Springs at Lincoln Prep

Smithville at Platte County

Class 3

Potosi at Kennett

St. Genevieve at Central (Park Hills)

Sullivan at Roosevelt, 1 p.m. Saturday

St. Francis Borgia at St. Clair

Boonville at Odessa

Southern Boone at Center

Cameron at Savannah

Benton at Chillicothe

Class 2

Central (New Madrid) at Scott City

St. Pius (Festus) at Carruthersville

Cuba at Lutheran North

Duchesne at Lift for Life Academy

Knob Noster at Summit Christian

Lafayette County at Hogan Prep

Lawson at Maryville

Richmond at Lathrop

Class 1

Malden at Valle Catholic

St. Vincent at Hayti

Cabool at Thayer

Miller at Pierce City

East Buchanan at Mid-Buchanan

Plattsburg at Penney

Putnam County at Scotland County

Milan at South Harrison

8-Man

Rich Hill w/Hume at Appleton City (w/Montrose, Ballard)

Liberal w/Bronaugh at Drexel w/Miami

South Holt w/Nodaway Holt at Tarkio w/Fairfax

Mound City w/Craig at North Andrew

Stewartsville w/Osborn at Southwest w/Hale, Tina-Avalon

North Shelby at Orrick

Stanberry at Pattonsburg w/Gilman City, N. Harrison

Albany at Worth County w/Northeast Nodaway

Kansas

REGIONALS

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise

Class 6A

Blue Valley North at Gardner-Edgerton

Blue Valley at Olathe East (at CBAC)

Wyandotte at Olathe North (at ODAC)

Blue Valley West at Shawnee Mission NW (at SM North)

Wichita West at Derby

Lawrence-Free State at Manhattan

Junction City at Dodge City

Lawrence at Topeka (at Hummer Park)

Class 5A

Shawnee Heights at De Soto

Olathe West at Mill Valley

St. James at St. Thomas Aquinas

Blue Valley Southwest at Schlagle

Great Bend at Wichita Northwest

Andover at Bishop Carroll

Hays at Maize South

Emporia at Maize

Class 4A

Spring Hill at Tonganoxie

Bonner Springs at Bishop Miege

Piper at Paola

Louisburg at Chanute

Goddard at McPherson

Arkansas City at Winfield

Augusta at Andover Central

Mulvane at Buhler

Class 3A

Galena at Frontenac

Jefferson West at Topeka-Hayden

Columbus at LaCygne-Prairie View

Perry-Lecompton at Holton

Wichita-Collegiate at Cheney

Scott Community at Concordia

Clearwater at Andale

Beloit at Colby

Class 2A

Cherokee-Southeast at Humboldt

Rossville at Nemaha Central

Riverton at Silver Lake

Gypsum-Southeast of Saline at Riley County

Conway Springs at Eureka

Norton Community at Cimarron

Belle Plaine at Garden Plain

Lakin at Hoisington

Class 1A

Hillsboro at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

Valley Heights at Jackson Heights

Uniontown at Olpe

Allen-Northern Heights at Centralia

Belleville-Republic County at Smith Center

Meade at Sedgwick

Brookville-Ell-Saline at Plainville

Inman at Elkhart, 6 p.m. Friday

8-Player DI

Caldwell at Medicine Lodge

Shawnee-Maranatha Christian at Madison

Attica/Argonia at Coldwater-South Central

Lebo at Canton-Galva

Ness City at Little River

Leoti-Wichita County at Cliffton Clyde, 6 p.m. Friday

Spearville at Jetmore-Hodgeman County

Hill City at St. Francis

8-Player DII

Waverly at St. Paul

Frankfort at Hanover

Colony-Crest at Lost Springs-Centre

Axtell at St. John’s-Tipton Catholic

Sylvan-Lucas Unified at Osborne

Norwich at Kiowa-SouthBarber

Kensington-Thunder Ridge at Wheatland-Grinnell, 6 p.m. Friday

Hutch-Central Christian at Minneola