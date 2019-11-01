Ray-Pec, Blue Springs South triumph in state softball semis, advance to title game

Blue Springs South will meet conference rival Ray-Pec in Saturday’s Missouri Class 4 state championship softball game in Springfield.

Raymore-Peculiar and Blue Springs South won their respective semifinals Friday to set up an all-Suburban Gold showdown for the Missouri Class 4 high school softball crown.

In games played at the Killian Softball Complex, Ray-Pec shut out Northwest (Cedar Hill) 10-0 while Blue Springs South edged Rock Bridge 3-2.

The championship game between the rival schools is Saturday at 10 a.m.

Defending state champion Blue Springs South improved to 20-7 beating a 27-win Rock Bridge squad (27-7), and the Jaguars did it in clutch fashion.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Pitcher Addie Lightner, who will play collegiately at Louisiana-Lafayette, retired the final 15 batters she faced and BSS scored three runs in the sixth inning — with Lightner knocking in the go-ahead run — as the Jags clawed their way back to the state-title game for the fourth straight season.

Meanwhile, Ray-Pec improved to 27-5 as pretty much everyone got in on the action at the plate. Ray-Pec also got it done in the circle: Northwest had been averaging 10.5 runs per game. The game was halted after six innings due to the mercy rule.

Saturday’s championship showdown between the two Kansas City-area schools can be seen live Saturday morning at realcountry1030am.com.