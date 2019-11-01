High School Sports
Ray-Pec, Blue Springs South triumph in state softball semis, advance to title game
Raymore-Peculiar and Blue Springs South won their respective semifinals Friday to set up an all-Suburban Gold showdown for the Missouri Class 4 high school softball crown.
In games played at the Killian Softball Complex, Ray-Pec shut out Northwest (Cedar Hill) 10-0 while Blue Springs South edged Rock Bridge 3-2.
The championship game between the rival schools is Saturday at 10 a.m.
Defending state champion Blue Springs South improved to 20-7 beating a 27-win Rock Bridge squad (27-7), and the Jaguars did it in clutch fashion.
Pitcher Addie Lightner, who will play collegiately at Louisiana-Lafayette, retired the final 15 batters she faced and BSS scored three runs in the sixth inning — with Lightner knocking in the go-ahead run — as the Jags clawed their way back to the state-title game for the fourth straight season.
Meanwhile, Ray-Pec improved to 27-5 as pretty much everyone got in on the action at the plate. Ray-Pec also got it done in the circle: Northwest had been averaging 10.5 runs per game. The game was halted after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Saturday’s championship showdown between the two Kansas City-area schools can be seen live Saturday morning at realcountry1030am.com.
