Meet The Kansas City Star’s Boys Scholar-Athletes for the Class of 2019

Meet The Star's scholar-athlete winners, Alana Vawter and Alex Totta

Here are The Kansas City Star’s Boys Scholar-Athletes for the Kansas City area’s high school Class of 2019.

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

NOLAN FORD

A 3.67 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 49th in his class. Earned three varsity letters in football, track and basketball. Received first-team all-conference honors in football and basketball. State qualifier in 400-meter relay. Student ambassador.

College: Fort Hays State

Also nominated: Amy Eberth





BLUE SPRINGS

GABE MCCLAIN

A 4.43 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 33rd in a class of 590. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track and field. Three-time, all-conference in cross country. All-state in the 800. National Honor Society. Future Farmers of America. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

College: Missouri Southern

Also nominated: Niya Harris, Adam Fencl

BLUE VALLEY

ALEX TOTTA

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling, three in football and two in baseball. Placed third in state in wrestling. Three-time team captain in wrestling. Second-team, all-state linebacker senior year. Sports and activities committee representative. Highest achievement award in chemistry.

College: Naval Academy

Also nominated: Molly Holmes

BONNER SPRINGS

KALEB WILSON

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in his class. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track. State qualifier in cross country. Placed 11th in state in the 1,600-meter run. National Honor Society. Third place in chemical engineering at the University of Kansas engineering high school design.

College: Kansas

Also nominated: Hallie Hoffine

CENTER

CHRISTIAN RICKETTS

A 4.48 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 129. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and three in baseball. Team captain in soccer. Receiver all-conference honors in soccer. Band drum major. Boy Scouts.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Katheryn Tanner, Deontre Winston

DE SOTO

SAMUEL HUBERT

A 4.33 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Ranked first in his class. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and field. State runner-up senior year. All-state in the 3,200. Participated in student government. National Merit Finalist. State debate finalist.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Maya Bascom, Olivia Mills

EAST

ISAIAH GONZALEZ

A 3.8 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked ninth in a class of 252. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and one in wrestling. Participated in theater, FBLA and Future Farmers of America.

College: Northwest Missouri State

Also nominated: Luz Moreno, Tamerick Turner

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

SIMON HOLST

A 3.71 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 27th in a class of 169. Earned three varsity letters in baseball and football and two in basketball. Received academic all-state honors in all three sports. Basketball team captain. A choir member. Participated in community service projects with teammates.

College: Metropolitan Community College

Also nominated: Brody Willis, Molly Jones

GARDNER EDGERTON

TRENT COCHRAN

A 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 14th in his class. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track. State cross country champion. State runner up in 3,200-meter run. National Honor Society. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

College: Colorado Christian

Also nominated: Brody Marshall, Kelby Wilson

GRAIN VALLEY

ETHAN GRASHER

A 4.23 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 19th in a class of 309. Earned three varsity letters in football and wrestling. Qualified for state in wrestling. Made academic all-conference in both sports. National Honor Society. Participated in Skills USA.

College: Missouri S&T

Also nominated: Morgan Scott, Kendra Sibert

HARRISONVILLE

PEYTON HOLDEN

A 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 192. Earned three varsity letters in golf. Two-time state qualifier. All-state choir. National Honor Society. Drama Club president. FCA leadership.

College: Missouri S&T

Also nominated: Jillyan Talmage

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN

MITCHELL LAGUE

A 98.3 GPA on a 100 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and track and field and three in cross country. Two-time all-conference selection in soccer. Qualified for state track two times. National Honor Society. Participated in student government.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Riley Jarvis, Aaron Wolt

HOGAN PREP

ZYAN THOMAS-KING

A 3.8 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 61. Earned four varsity letters in track, three in football and two in basketball. A member of state championship basketball team in 2018. Eight straight semesters on the Principal’s honor roll.

College: Lincoln University

Also nominated: Diamond Adams, Aubree’ Burnett, Zyan Thomas-King

KEARNEY

BRETT MORDECAI

A 4.04 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Ranked 15th in a class of 270. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Received first-team all-conference honors in both sports. Part of state championship wrestling team in 2018. Member of Northland CAPS. Volunteered in several community events.

College: Appalachian State

Also nominated: Tyler Godsey, Taylor Frizzell

LAWRENCE FREE STATE

JAXSON WEBB

A 3.96 GPA. Ranked 57th in a class of 443. Earned four varsity letters in football and baseball and three in basketball. Received first-team all-conference honors in football and basketball. National Honor Society. Link crew. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

College: Fort Hays State

Also nominated: Sawyer Nickel, Julia Larkin

LAWSON

ETHAN BOWERS

A 4.32 on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fourth in a class of 103. Earned four varsity letters in football, three in wrestling and track and field. Two-time state qualifier in wrestling. Three-time first-team all-conference in football. Fourth place in state in javelin. National Honor Society vice president. Class president.

College: Missouri

Also nominated: Caitlin Bailey

LEAVENWORTH

DANIEL BOHNEMANN

A 4.26 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fourth in a class of 287. Earned four varsity letters in cross country, track and field. Leavenworth County runner of the year in cross country. All-state in track. National Honor Society. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

College: Creighton

Also nominated: Alexis Cole, Elizabeth Bert

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

LOGAN THORNTON

A 4.10 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 57th in a class of 496. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and two in football. Received all-conference honors in both sports. Boys State attendee.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Kaylie Rock, Jack Gatti

LIBERTY NORTH

BRADY POHL

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 454. Earned three varsity letters in football, two in basketball and one in baseball. Made USA Today Missouri all-state football team in 2018. National Honor Society. Key Club.

College: Oklahoma State

Also nominated: Brianna Wagoner, Levi Anderson

LINCOLN PREP

HARET ALVARADO

A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 14th in a class of 147. Earned three varsity letters in soccer. Three-time first-team all-conference. A member of Robotics Club. Volunteer at Urban Youth Academy. Claws for cancer. Spanish Club.

College: Kansas City Christian

Also nominated: Monica Bates

LOUISBURG

AUSTIN MOORE

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 119. Earned four varsity letters in football and wrestling and two in track and field. Fontana Award finalist in football. Placed fourth at state wrestling senior year. Student council executive secretary. National Honor Society.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Carson Buffington, Beckett Rasmussen

LUTHERAN

JESSE SCHULTZ

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in his class. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and field and two in soccer. Four-time state medalists in cross country. National Honor Society. Volunteer with church youth group in community projects. Student council president.

College: Concordia University-Chicago

Also nominated: Christian Hinrichs, Hannah Mundt

MARANATHA

ZACH PELHAM

A 4.17 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fourth in a class of 29. Earned four varsity letters in football, two in track and two in baseball. Team captain in football. National Honor Society president. Class vice president. Scholar Bowl.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Grace Wojcik

MIDWAY

JOSH YAHNIG

A 3.81 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked sixth in a class of 40. Earned four varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. Three-time medalist at state in track. Team captain in basketball. First-team all-conference quarterback senior year. FFA member. National Honor Society. Senior highway cleanup.

College: Longview

Also nominated: Maddie Yahnig

NORTH KANSAS CITY

ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE

A 3.8 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 26th in a class of 343. Earned three varsity letters in football and track and field. First team USA Today Missouri football team. Buck Buchanan Award finalist.

College: Northwestern

Also nominated: Chandler Prater, Jaide Rose

ODESSA

WILL FOX

A 3.51 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 50th in a class of 134. Earned three varsity letters in basketball, baseball and four in football. Four-time academic all-conference in all three sports. Participated in student government. Volunteer with Odessa Outreach.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Jonas Bennett, Natalie Gwodz

OLATHE EAST

PARKER ESPARZA

A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 60 in a class of 462. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, two in baseball and one in basketball. Member of 2018 state championship team. Team captain in soccer. National Honor Society. Member of Hawk mentor program.

College: Rockhurst

Also nominated: Connor Young, Grace Davis

OLATHE NORTH

BRIAN BEACH

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 17th in a class of 503. Earned three varsity letters in cross country and track and field. Member of three-time state championship cross country team. Three-time state track qualifier. Co-founded and directed Kilometers for Kicks that raised over $4,000 for underprivileged track athletes.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Jacob Dice, Felicia Honeyman

OLATHE SOUTH

BENNETT JUNKINS

A 4.31 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 18th in a class of 534. Earned four varsity letters in swimming. School record in 100-yard backstroke. National Honor Society. President of Olathe South Art National Honor Society.

College: Arizona State

Also nominated: Alaina Urman, Griffin Minter

OLATHE WEST

ZAC KRAUSE

A 4.4 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in his class. Earned three varsity letters in football and track and field. Team captain in football. State qualifier in 110 and 300-meter hurdles. AP Scholar with Distinction. Kansas Honor Scholar. Mission trips to Haiti and Italy.

College: Northwestern

Also nominated: Ryan Milkowski

ORRICK

CONNER GREER

A 2.93 GA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 16th in his class. Earned four varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. Received all-conference honors in football and track. Team captain in all three sports. FCA president. FFA officer. Missouri Boys State attendee.

College: Baker

Also nominated: none

OSAWATOMIE

MARC CHAPLIN

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 80. Earned four varsity letters in swimming, three in football and two in track. Four-time state qualifier in swimming. National Honor Society.

College: Pittsburg State

Also nominated: Sophia Johnson

PAOLA

BRENDAN OHLMEIER

A 3.83 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 20th in a class of 143. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling, three in football and tennis. First-team all-conference linebacker. National Honor Society. Students Against Destructive Decisions. Student council president.

College: Pittsburg State

Also nominated: none

PARK HILL SOUTH

CHRISTIAN LUDTKE

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 380. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track. Two-time state qualifier in cross country and track. National Honor Society. Volunteer at Hilcrest Thrift stores in Parkville.

College: Missouri

Also nominated: Kate Kobayashi

PIPER

COOPER BEEBE

A 3.98 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 26th in a class of 136. Earned four varsity letters in football. National Honor Society. Volunteered non-football school fundraisers.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Ryan Cobbins

PLEASANT HILL

GARRETT SCHICK

A 4.41 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked third in a class of 158. Earned three varsity letters in football and track and field and one in wrestling. Academic all-conference in all three sports. National Honor Society. Volunteered on blood donations and canned goods collection.

College: Pittsburg State

Also nominated: Blake Atkins, Averee Brattin

PLEASANT RIDGE

ELIJAH SCHWINN

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 54. Earned four varsity letters in football and three in baseball. National Honor Society. Class president. FFA. Special Olympics basketball referee.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: none

RAYTOWN SOUTH

CLARK LYNCH

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 18th in a class of 234. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, two in water polo and one in track. Three-time all-conference selection in soccer. Volunteered to help handicapped and special needs children.

College: Longview

Also nominated: Mikayla McClinton, Jacob Dodd

RICHMOND

CALVIN SWAFFORD

A 4.15 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked third in his class. Earned four varsity letters in basketball, three in football and baseball. Made conference all-academic team in all three sports. National Honor Society. Attended Missouri Boys State. Rotary Club student volunteer.

College: Air Force Academy

Also nominated: Madalynn Bennett, Ava Wirsig

ROCKHURST

TOM SEITZER

A 4.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track and field. Placed third and fifth in state cross country meets. Three-time first-team all-metro selection. Mission trip to Guatemala. National Honor Society. Harvesters volunteer.

College: Notre Dame

Also nominated: Jake Hiss, Joe Kelly

RUSKIN

CHARLES BRADLEY

A 3.97 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 12th in a class of 279. Earned four varsity letters in track and field. All-state selection. Team captain. Selected coaches character award.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Destinee Brown, Naguib Nassir

ST. JAMES ACADEMY

JOHN MATULIS

A 102.2 on a 100 scale. Earned three varsity letters in cross country, swimming and track and field. State qualifier in all three sports. National Honor Society. Over 120 hours of community service for Harvesters. Kansas Governor Scholar.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Mark Schermerhorn, Kelly Kleekamp

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

LANDON VAHLE

A 3.25 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in baseball, three in basketball and one in football. First-team all-conference in baseball. Volunteered for Special Olympics. Mission trip to Alabama.

College: Webster University

Also nominated: Frances Mitchell

ST. PIUS X

BEN WADE

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in baseball, three in basketball and football. All-conference honors in baseball and football. National Honor Society. Service award for 100 hours of community service. Student body treasurer.

College: Missouri State

Also nominated: Olivia Ervie, John Liberto

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST

PJ SPENCER

A 4.40 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in football and swimming. Three-time state champion in swimming. Two-time team captain in football. National Honor Society. Volunteered at SHARE to help homeless, children and the elderly.

College: Northwestern

Also nominated: Olivia Caponecchi, Dane Erickson

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH

ASHER MOLINA

A 4.82 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 311. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and field. State champion in cross country in 2018. State champion in the 1600-meter run in 2018. AP Scholar. Earned President’s Community Service bronze award.

College: Kansas

Also nominated: Katlyn Killeen, Danielle Scaduto

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST

BENJAMIN HARRELL

A 4.17 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 66th in a class of 379. Earned four varsity letters in swim/dive, three in cross country and three in track and field. State qualifier and medalist in cross country and track. A member of 200 freestyle relay that holds the school record. National Honor Society. Link crew.

College: Kansas

Also nominated: Hannah Black, Henry Tomasic

SMITHVILLE

BRIAN BOYD

A 3.85 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 34th in a class of 207. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Bobby Bell Award finalist. Over 150 career wins in wrestling. State wrestling champion as a junior. National Honor Society.

College: Northwest Missouri State

Also nominated: Jackson Lakatos, Luke Termorshuizen

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

JOSHUA MCCONNELL

A 4.11 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in football and two in track and field. Received all-state honors in football. Member of the 400-relay team that holds the school record. National Honor Society president. Math tutor. Two-time Christian Character award winner.

College: Wichita State

Also nominated: Alyssa Pemberton, Faith Dickey

WYANDOTTE

YASEEN CHAPELL

A 3.18 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 62nd in a class of 260. Earned four varsity letters in football, wrestling and track and field. Two-time state qualifier in wrestling. Fifth in state in 400 relay team. A member of Robotics Club, Chess Club and orchestra.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Araceli Maldonado, Christina Na