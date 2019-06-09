High School Sports
Meet The Kansas City Star’s Boys Scholar-Athletes for the Class of 2019
Meet The Star’s scholar-athlete winners, Alana Vawter and Alex Totta
Here are The Kansas City Star’s Boys Scholar-Athletes for the Kansas City area’s high school Class of 2019.
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
NOLAN FORD
A 3.67 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 49th in his class. Earned three varsity letters in football, track and basketball. Received first-team all-conference honors in football and basketball. State qualifier in 400-meter relay. Student ambassador.
College: Fort Hays State
Also nominated: Amy Eberth
BLUE SPRINGS
GABE MCCLAIN
A 4.43 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 33rd in a class of 590. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track and field. Three-time, all-conference in cross country. All-state in the 800. National Honor Society. Future Farmers of America. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
College: Missouri Southern
Also nominated: Niya Harris, Adam Fencl
BLUE VALLEY
ALEX TOTTA
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling, three in football and two in baseball. Placed third in state in wrestling. Three-time team captain in wrestling. Second-team, all-state linebacker senior year. Sports and activities committee representative. Highest achievement award in chemistry.
College: Naval Academy
Also nominated: Molly Holmes
BONNER SPRINGS
KALEB WILSON
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in his class. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track. State qualifier in cross country. Placed 11th in state in the 1,600-meter run. National Honor Society. Third place in chemical engineering at the University of Kansas engineering high school design.
College: Kansas
Also nominated: Hallie Hoffine
CENTER
CHRISTIAN RICKETTS
A 4.48 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 129. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and three in baseball. Team captain in soccer. Receiver all-conference honors in soccer. Band drum major. Boy Scouts.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Katheryn Tanner, Deontre Winston
DE SOTO
SAMUEL HUBERT
A 4.33 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Ranked first in his class. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and field. State runner-up senior year. All-state in the 3,200. Participated in student government. National Merit Finalist. State debate finalist.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Maya Bascom, Olivia Mills
EAST
ISAIAH GONZALEZ
A 3.8 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked ninth in a class of 252. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and one in wrestling. Participated in theater, FBLA and Future Farmers of America.
College: Northwest Missouri State
Also nominated: Luz Moreno, Tamerick Turner
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS
SIMON HOLST
A 3.71 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 27th in a class of 169. Earned three varsity letters in baseball and football and two in basketball. Received academic all-state honors in all three sports. Basketball team captain. A choir member. Participated in community service projects with teammates.
College: Metropolitan Community College
Also nominated: Brody Willis, Molly Jones
GARDNER EDGERTON
TRENT COCHRAN
A 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 14th in his class. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track. State cross country champion. State runner up in 3,200-meter run. National Honor Society. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
College: Colorado Christian
Also nominated: Brody Marshall, Kelby Wilson
GRAIN VALLEY
ETHAN GRASHER
A 4.23 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 19th in a class of 309. Earned three varsity letters in football and wrestling. Qualified for state in wrestling. Made academic all-conference in both sports. National Honor Society. Participated in Skills USA.
College: Missouri S&T
Also nominated: Morgan Scott, Kendra Sibert
HARRISONVILLE
PEYTON HOLDEN
A 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 192. Earned three varsity letters in golf. Two-time state qualifier. All-state choir. National Honor Society. Drama Club president. FCA leadership.
College: Missouri S&T
Also nominated: Jillyan Talmage
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN
MITCHELL LAGUE
A 98.3 GPA on a 100 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and track and field and three in cross country. Two-time all-conference selection in soccer. Qualified for state track two times. National Honor Society. Participated in student government.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Riley Jarvis, Aaron Wolt
HOGAN PREP
ZYAN THOMAS-KING
A 3.8 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 61. Earned four varsity letters in track, three in football and two in basketball. A member of state championship basketball team in 2018. Eight straight semesters on the Principal’s honor roll.
College: Lincoln University
Also nominated: Diamond Adams, Aubree’ Burnett, Zyan Thomas-King
KEARNEY
BRETT MORDECAI
A 4.04 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Ranked 15th in a class of 270. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Received first-team all-conference honors in both sports. Part of state championship wrestling team in 2018. Member of Northland CAPS. Volunteered in several community events.
College: Appalachian State
Also nominated: Tyler Godsey, Taylor Frizzell
LAWRENCE FREE STATE
JAXSON WEBB
A 3.96 GPA. Ranked 57th in a class of 443. Earned four varsity letters in football and baseball and three in basketball. Received first-team all-conference honors in football and basketball. National Honor Society. Link crew. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
College: Fort Hays State
Also nominated: Sawyer Nickel, Julia Larkin
LAWSON
ETHAN BOWERS
A 4.32 on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fourth in a class of 103. Earned four varsity letters in football, three in wrestling and track and field. Two-time state qualifier in wrestling. Three-time first-team all-conference in football. Fourth place in state in javelin. National Honor Society vice president. Class president.
College: Missouri
Also nominated: Caitlin Bailey
LEAVENWORTH
DANIEL BOHNEMANN
A 4.26 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fourth in a class of 287. Earned four varsity letters in cross country, track and field. Leavenworth County runner of the year in cross country. All-state in track. National Honor Society. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
College: Creighton
Also nominated: Alexis Cole, Elizabeth Bert
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH
LOGAN THORNTON
A 4.10 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 57th in a class of 496. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and two in football. Received all-conference honors in both sports. Boys State attendee.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Kaylie Rock, Jack Gatti
LIBERTY NORTH
BRADY POHL
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 454. Earned three varsity letters in football, two in basketball and one in baseball. Made USA Today Missouri all-state football team in 2018. National Honor Society. Key Club.
College: Oklahoma State
Also nominated: Brianna Wagoner, Levi Anderson
LINCOLN PREP
HARET ALVARADO
A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 14th in a class of 147. Earned three varsity letters in soccer. Three-time first-team all-conference. A member of Robotics Club. Volunteer at Urban Youth Academy. Claws for cancer. Spanish Club.
College: Kansas City Christian
Also nominated: Monica Bates
LOUISBURG
AUSTIN MOORE
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 119. Earned four varsity letters in football and wrestling and two in track and field. Fontana Award finalist in football. Placed fourth at state wrestling senior year. Student council executive secretary. National Honor Society.
College: Kansas State
Also nominated: Carson Buffington, Beckett Rasmussen
LUTHERAN
JESSE SCHULTZ
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in his class. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and field and two in soccer. Four-time state medalists in cross country. National Honor Society. Volunteer with church youth group in community projects. Student council president.
College: Concordia University-Chicago
Also nominated: Christian Hinrichs, Hannah Mundt
MARANATHA
ZACH PELHAM
A 4.17 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fourth in a class of 29. Earned four varsity letters in football, two in track and two in baseball. Team captain in football. National Honor Society president. Class vice president. Scholar Bowl.
College: Kansas State
Also nominated: Grace Wojcik
MIDWAY
JOSH YAHNIG
A 3.81 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked sixth in a class of 40. Earned four varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. Three-time medalist at state in track. Team captain in basketball. First-team all-conference quarterback senior year. FFA member. National Honor Society. Senior highway cleanup.
College: Longview
Also nominated: Maddie Yahnig
NORTH KANSAS CITY
ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE
A 3.8 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 26th in a class of 343. Earned three varsity letters in football and track and field. First team USA Today Missouri football team. Buck Buchanan Award finalist.
College: Northwestern
Also nominated: Chandler Prater, Jaide Rose
ODESSA
WILL FOX
A 3.51 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 50th in a class of 134. Earned three varsity letters in basketball, baseball and four in football. Four-time academic all-conference in all three sports. Participated in student government. Volunteer with Odessa Outreach.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Jonas Bennett, Natalie Gwodz
OLATHE EAST
PARKER ESPARZA
A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 60 in a class of 462. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, two in baseball and one in basketball. Member of 2018 state championship team. Team captain in soccer. National Honor Society. Member of Hawk mentor program.
College: Rockhurst
Also nominated: Connor Young, Grace Davis
OLATHE NORTH
BRIAN BEACH
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 17th in a class of 503. Earned three varsity letters in cross country and track and field. Member of three-time state championship cross country team. Three-time state track qualifier. Co-founded and directed Kilometers for Kicks that raised over $4,000 for underprivileged track athletes.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Jacob Dice, Felicia Honeyman
OLATHE SOUTH
BENNETT JUNKINS
A 4.31 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 18th in a class of 534. Earned four varsity letters in swimming. School record in 100-yard backstroke. National Honor Society. President of Olathe South Art National Honor Society.
College: Arizona State
Also nominated: Alaina Urman, Griffin Minter
OLATHE WEST
ZAC KRAUSE
A 4.4 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in his class. Earned three varsity letters in football and track and field. Team captain in football. State qualifier in 110 and 300-meter hurdles. AP Scholar with Distinction. Kansas Honor Scholar. Mission trips to Haiti and Italy.
College: Northwestern
Also nominated: Ryan Milkowski
ORRICK
CONNER GREER
A 2.93 GA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 16th in his class. Earned four varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. Received all-conference honors in football and track. Team captain in all three sports. FCA president. FFA officer. Missouri Boys State attendee.
College: Baker
Also nominated: none
OSAWATOMIE
MARC CHAPLIN
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 80. Earned four varsity letters in swimming, three in football and two in track. Four-time state qualifier in swimming. National Honor Society.
College: Pittsburg State
Also nominated: Sophia Johnson
PAOLA
BRENDAN OHLMEIER
A 3.83 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 20th in a class of 143. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling, three in football and tennis. First-team all-conference linebacker. National Honor Society. Students Against Destructive Decisions. Student council president.
College: Pittsburg State
Also nominated: none
PARK HILL SOUTH
CHRISTIAN LUDTKE
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 380. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track. Two-time state qualifier in cross country and track. National Honor Society. Volunteer at Hilcrest Thrift stores in Parkville.
College: Missouri
Also nominated: Kate Kobayashi
PIPER
COOPER BEEBE
A 3.98 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 26th in a class of 136. Earned four varsity letters in football. National Honor Society. Volunteered non-football school fundraisers.
College: Kansas State
Also nominated: Ryan Cobbins
PLEASANT HILL
GARRETT SCHICK
A 4.41 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked third in a class of 158. Earned three varsity letters in football and track and field and one in wrestling. Academic all-conference in all three sports. National Honor Society. Volunteered on blood donations and canned goods collection.
College: Pittsburg State
Also nominated: Blake Atkins, Averee Brattin
PLEASANT RIDGE
ELIJAH SCHWINN
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 54. Earned four varsity letters in football and three in baseball. National Honor Society. Class president. FFA. Special Olympics basketball referee.
College: Kansas State
Also nominated: none
RAYTOWN SOUTH
CLARK LYNCH
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 18th in a class of 234. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, two in water polo and one in track. Three-time all-conference selection in soccer. Volunteered to help handicapped and special needs children.
College: Longview
Also nominated: Mikayla McClinton, Jacob Dodd
RICHMOND
CALVIN SWAFFORD
A 4.15 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked third in his class. Earned four varsity letters in basketball, three in football and baseball. Made conference all-academic team in all three sports. National Honor Society. Attended Missouri Boys State. Rotary Club student volunteer.
College: Air Force Academy
Also nominated: Madalynn Bennett, Ava Wirsig
ROCKHURST
TOM SEITZER
A 4.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track and field. Placed third and fifth in state cross country meets. Three-time first-team all-metro selection. Mission trip to Guatemala. National Honor Society. Harvesters volunteer.
College: Notre Dame
Also nominated: Jake Hiss, Joe Kelly
RUSKIN
CHARLES BRADLEY
A 3.97 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 12th in a class of 279. Earned four varsity letters in track and field. All-state selection. Team captain. Selected coaches character award.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Destinee Brown, Naguib Nassir
ST. JAMES ACADEMY
JOHN MATULIS
A 102.2 on a 100 scale. Earned three varsity letters in cross country, swimming and track and field. State qualifier in all three sports. National Honor Society. Over 120 hours of community service for Harvesters. Kansas Governor Scholar.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Mark Schermerhorn, Kelly Kleekamp
ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL
LANDON VAHLE
A 3.25 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in baseball, three in basketball and one in football. First-team all-conference in baseball. Volunteered for Special Olympics. Mission trip to Alabama.
College: Webster University
Also nominated: Frances Mitchell
ST. PIUS X
BEN WADE
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in baseball, three in basketball and football. All-conference honors in baseball and football. National Honor Society. Service award for 100 hours of community service. Student body treasurer.
College: Missouri State
Also nominated: Olivia Ervie, John Liberto
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST
PJ SPENCER
A 4.40 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in football and swimming. Three-time state champion in swimming. Two-time team captain in football. National Honor Society. Volunteered at SHARE to help homeless, children and the elderly.
College: Northwestern
Also nominated: Olivia Caponecchi, Dane Erickson
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH
ASHER MOLINA
A 4.82 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 311. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and field. State champion in cross country in 2018. State champion in the 1600-meter run in 2018. AP Scholar. Earned President’s Community Service bronze award.
College: Kansas
Also nominated: Katlyn Killeen, Danielle Scaduto
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST
BENJAMIN HARRELL
A 4.17 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 66th in a class of 379. Earned four varsity letters in swim/dive, three in cross country and three in track and field. State qualifier and medalist in cross country and track. A member of 200 freestyle relay that holds the school record. National Honor Society. Link crew.
College: Kansas
Also nominated: Hannah Black, Henry Tomasic
SMITHVILLE
BRIAN BOYD
A 3.85 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 34th in a class of 207. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Bobby Bell Award finalist. Over 150 career wins in wrestling. State wrestling champion as a junior. National Honor Society.
College: Northwest Missouri State
Also nominated: Jackson Lakatos, Luke Termorshuizen
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
JOSHUA MCCONNELL
A 4.11 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in football and two in track and field. Received all-state honors in football. Member of the 400-relay team that holds the school record. National Honor Society president. Math tutor. Two-time Christian Character award winner.
College: Wichita State
Also nominated: Alyssa Pemberton, Faith Dickey
WYANDOTTE
YASEEN CHAPELL
A 3.18 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 62nd in a class of 260. Earned four varsity letters in football, wrestling and track and field. Two-time state qualifier in wrestling. Fifth in state in 400 relay team. A member of Robotics Club, Chess Club and orchestra.
College: Kansas State
Also nominated: Araceli Maldonado, Christina Na
Comments