Meet The Kansas City Star’s Girls Scholar-Athletes for the Class of 2019

Here are The Kansas City Star’s Girls Scholar-Athletes for the Kansas City area’s high school Class of 2019.

BARSTOW

JILLIAN GILLEN

A 3.91 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball. Named to Prep Volleyball’s The 150. Made All-State. Four-time all-conference. President’s volunteer service award. National Honor Society. Congressional Gold Award.

College: University of Arkansas

Also nominated: Hannah Tadros, Demir Capan

BELTON

SYDNEY MORGAN

A 3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 11th in a class of 312. Earned three varsity letters in softball and track and field and four in swimming. School record holder in the pole vault. Three-time all-conference in 100 breaststroke. Drum major junior and senior year.

College: Missouri Southern

Also nominated: Grace Keltner, Tyler Matthews

BISHOP MIEGE

FALLON RUSSELL

A 4.64 GPA on a 5.0 scale. Ranked third in a class of 155. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and two in cross country and track and field. Team captain in cross country and basketball. Member of a two-time state championship team. National Honor Society. Campus Ministry team. Worked in St. Mary’s Food Kitchen.

College: Southern Illinois

Also nominated: Josh Meurer, Patrick Fontaine

BISHOP WARD

LILLY STOKER

A 3.72 GPA on a 5.0 scale. Ranked 13th in a class of 62. Earned three varsity letters in volleyball and softball. Team captain in volleyball and softball. Student council executive vice president. National Honor Society. Reach Rotary Club mentoring program.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Jordan Jones, Sophie Sadrakula

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

EASTON SEIB

A 4.19 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 40th in a class of 475. Earned three varsity letters in softball. Three-time academic all-state selection. Member of 2018 state champion team. National Honor Society. Student senate junior and senior years.

College: Valparaiso

Also nominated: Myles Opdahl, Rylie Gregston

BLUE VALLEY NORTH

KAYLEY CASSADAY

A 4.48 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and basketball. Program all-time leader in kills. Team captain in volleyball and basketball. National Honor Society. Math Honor Society. Latin Club.

College: Tulsa

Also nominated: Tatum Tryla, Nathan Hassed

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST

HANNAH THURLBY

A 4.57 GPA. Ranked 11th in a class of 400. Earned four varsity letters in tennis and swimming. Three-time state top 10 finisher in doubles. Competed at state in swimming. AP Scholar. Volunteer musician at local nursing home.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Jerald Larson, Jack Hungerford

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST

KATIE REEG

A 4.57 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in softball. Holds school record in RBIs in a season. Co-record holder for home runs in a season. National merit scholarship finalist. Volunteered at pet shelter. Hoops for Hope.

College: University of Dayton

Also nominated: Jake Lamfers, Arrington Ervin

BLUE VALLEY WEST

MARISSA POPOOLA

A 3.79 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 171 in a class of 401. Earned four varsity letters in soccer. Conference offensive player of the year. Member of 2017 state championship team. Peer tutor. Volunteered teachers night out.

College: Nebraska

Also nominated: Jonah Park, Kalea Chu

CENTRAL

BEYONKA WILLIAMS

A 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 12th in a class of 99. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball. Co-captain in volleyball. Member of cheer (co-captain for two years, captain final year). National Honor Society.

College: Dillard University

Also nominated: Tyra Jones, Desmond Kerr

CRISTO REY

COURTNEY FENNELL

A 3.60 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 15th in a class of 80. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and soccer. A scorekeeper for boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Cristo Rey student ambassador. Participated in Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

College: Wichita State

Also nominated: Joseph Houston

EUDORA

RILEY FOLTZ

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 124. Earned three varsity letters in volleyball and two in track. First-team all-conference in volleyball senior year. Member of 3,200-meter relay team that reached state. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

College: Kansas

Also nominated: Jayden Pierce

FORT OSAGE

HAILEY CHASE

A 4.06 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 19th in a class of 314. Earned four varsity letters in softball and basketball. Team captain in softball and basketball. Academic all-state in softball. Rotary Club student of the month. National Honor Society.

College: Central Methodist

Also nominated: Von Young, Jared Larson

GRANDVIEW

LANA DORSEY

A 3.77 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 18th in a class of 217. Earned four varsity letters in track and field and one in volleyball. Three-time all-state selection. Member of cheerleading team. On Black history month committee and poetry night committee. National Honor Society.

College: Missouri

Also nominated: Kamto Eze, Siarra Dyson-Hanks

HARMON

SABRENA HAYLES

A 4.21 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 283. Earned four varsity letters in track and field. Team captain. Member of the varsity band. National Honor Society. Link crew commissioner. Peer tutoring.

College: Baker

Also nominated: Nylenesiah Landford

KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN

CARLY CONNEALY

A 3.94 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, three in basketball and four in cross country. Two-time state qualifier in cross country. Three-time all-conference selection in soccer. National Honor Society. Two-time state forensics qualifier.

College: Colorado Christian

Also nominated: Brandon Engel, Owen Veer

LANSING

KENNEDY FARRIS

A 3.94 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 16th in her class. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball, three in soccer and two in basketball. Three-time all-state in volleyball. National Honor Society. Breast cancer volunteer event, Making blankets for children. Ronald McDonald House.

College: Missouri State

Also nominated: Tre’Matt Pledger, Daylan Williams

LAWRENCE

HANNAH STEWART

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in her class. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and track and field and three in volleyball. Earned seven individual state medals in track through her junior year. Chancellor’s top scholar. Link crew. Habitat for Humanity.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Ross Brungardt, Evann Seratte

LEE’S SUMMIT

SARA FLETCHER

A 4.24 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale. Ranked 20th in a class of 442. Earned four varsity letters in swim/dive and track and field and one in tennis. Top 16 at state in high jump and 200 medley relay in swimming. National Honor Society. Tiger mentor. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

College: Central Missouri

Also nominated: Brooke Day, Darius Robinson

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST

MEGAN DEMO

A 4.36 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 14th in a class of 532. Earned three varsity letters in tennis. Three-time all-conference selection. Qualified for state in doubles in 2018. National Honor Society. Treasurer of FBLA. Girls Who Code in 2019.

College: Alabama

Also nominated: Luke Poudel, Erin Waltz

LIBERTY

SHAE TURNER

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 444. Earned three varsity letters in soccer. Conference defensive player of the year. National Honor Society. Key Club. Younglife. Breakfast Club.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Abigail Luetke, Tyson Cowger

LONE JACK

KIRSTEN POOLE

A 3.98 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 42. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and field and two in volleyball. State qualifier in two events in track. Class president. Student council president. National Honor Society.

College: Truman State

Also nominated: none

MCLOUTH

KIMBERLY PATTERSON

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 41. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and softball. First-team all-conference in softball. Senior class president. National Honor Society co-president. FFA. FCCLA vice president.

College: Washburn

Also nominated: Macy Gallagher, Haylee Weissenbach

MILL VALLEY

DELANEY KEMP

A 4.13 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 30th in a class of 342. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and field. Four-time state qualifier in cross country. State champion in the 3200-meter relay. National Honor Society. Volunteered at middle school. Classroom volunteer.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Payton Totzke, Christian Roth

NORTHEAST

JACQUELINE MARTINEZ

A 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 165. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, three in volleyball, one in basketball and swimming. First-team all-conference in volleyball. Senior class president. National Honor Society.

College: Rockhurst

Also nominated: Vince Smith, Tevin Brooks

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN

GRACE TETRO

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 32. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and two in track and field. A member of the dance team. Member of state champion volleyball team in 2016 and 2017. Student government. National Honor Society.

College: Grand Canyon

Also nominated: Aimie Fountain, Seth McCubbin

NOTRE DAME DE SION

GABRIELLE GRIMALDI

A 4.46 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer. Class 3, Region 4 player of the year. Member of state runner-up team. Class vice president. National Honor Society. Volunteered at Camp WIN. Guatemala service trip.

College: Creighton

Also nominated: none

OAK GROVE

LILLI WEIR

A 3.98 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 24th in a class 144. Earned four varsity letters in softball and basketball and three in track and field. Earned all-conference honors in softball, basketball and track. Second at state in the javelin. National Honor Society. President of Thespian Society. Member of Kansas City Cappies.

College: Highland Community College

Also nominated: Blake Nichols, Katie Jennings

OAK PARK

NIVRI ALEXANDER

A 3.4 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 109th in a class of 343. Earned four varsity letters in softball and track and field. First-team all-conference selection in softball. Diversity Club, Black history month organizer. Math and peer tutor.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Ahmad Louis, Alex Treat

OLATHE NORTHWEST

JALEESA MCWASHINGTON

A 4.23 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 61 in a class of 511. Earned four varsity letters in track and field. Holds school record in the long jump and triple jump. Spent last two years volunteering at track camps for young children.

College: Naval Academy

Also nominated: Jordan Richards, Chase Klusman

PARK HILL

SABRINA LANE

A 4.24 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked eighth in a class 451. Earned three varsity letters in volleyball and track and field. Academic all-state in volleyball. Team captain in volleyball. Best of the Midwest Art Exhibitor qualifier. Senior executive council.

College: Drury

Also nominated: Trey Safford III, Jack Austin

PEMBROKE HILL

EMILY DICKEY

An A+ on a A+-to-F scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and swim/dive and two in golf. Captain in golf and swim. On state runner-up golf team and state runner-up soccer team. Envirothon state champion. National Honor Society.

College: Stanford

Also nominated: Nathan Barewin, Aaron Berkowitz

PLATTE COUNTY

HANNAH VALENTINE

A 4.39 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in tennis and basketball and three in soccer. Received all-conference honors in all three sports. National Honor Society. Pirates R.O.C.K. Character program.

College: Barton Community College

Also nominated: Peyton Stoner, Jaycie Stubbs

RAYMORE-PECULIAR

LAURANA MITCHELL

A 4.20 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 28th in a class of 492. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and two in track and field. Received all-conference honors in cross country and track. National Honor Society. Community Outreach of Raymore-Peculiar.

College: Missouri S&T

Also nominated: Sarah Donahoe, Shane Martin

RAYTOWN

SYDNEY MCQUINN

A 3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 298. Earned three varsity letters in softball and one in soccer. A team captain in both sports. Team MVP in softball. Student council vice president. National Honor Society.

College: UMKC

Also nominated: Jordan Wagstaff, Briana Salinas

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY

ADDIE COPPINGER

A 3.98 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in cross country, track and field and soccer. Member of state soccer champion team. Qualified for state in the 1,600-meter relay. Math hub mentor. Catholic Charities volunteer. Guatemala mission trip.

College: Kansas

Also nominated: Maggie Fielder, Gabby Mesa

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

KYLI JACKSON

A 98 on a 100 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and basketball. Team captain in soccer and basketball. Member of four-time state champion basketball team. Key Club member. Eucharistic minister. Presidential Honor Roll.

College: Missouri State

Also nominated: Tommy Tholen, Max Seibolt

SCHLAGLE

LESLY TELLO

A 3.42 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 30th in a class of 191. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and one in bowling. Received all-conference honors in soccer. Youth community action board. A member of the senior board.

College: Hesston College

Also nominated: Elijah Gibson, Brian Parker





SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH

JORDYN MARTIN

A 4.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 21 in a class of 330. Earned four varsity letters in soccer. Second-team all-state. National Honor Society. Link crew member. Black Student Union. Volunteered six weeks in Ecuador.

College: University of Chicago

Also nominated: Evan Hickman, Avery Woods

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST

LINDSAY EDMONDS

A 4.69 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 11th in a class of 380. Earned four varsity letters in soccer. Received all-conference honors. AP Scholar. Made Principal’s Honor Roll.

College: Central Missouri

Also nominated: Ryan Troy, Madison Vanderpool

SOUTHEAST

ARIANNA WATSON-BOHANON

A 3.29 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in basketball. Received all-conference honors in three seasons. National Honor Society. Volunteered tutoring students at Longfellow Elementary School. 20/20 Leadership program.

College: undecided

Also nominated: none

SPRING HILL

BELLA TODD

A 4.0 on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in her class. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and three in basketball. Team captain in both sports. First-team, all-academic in volleyball. National Honor Society. Volunteer Club. Member of PAL and Link crew.

College: Baker

Also nominated: Wyatt O’Leary

STALEY

ALANA VAWTER

A 3.92 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 30th in a class of 403. Earned four varsity letters in softball and one in swim/dive and track and field. Holds 13 school records in softball, including most home runs. Class president for four years. Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

College: Stanford

Also nominated: Jackson Pfender, Quinten Arello

SUMNER ACADEMY

MORGAN DIERKS

A 4.88 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 179. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in soccer. Four-time state medalist in cross country. Spanish National Honor Society. Volunteers at her church.

College: Missouri Valley

Also nominated: none

TONGANOXIE

CORINN SEARCY

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in her class. Earned three varsity letters in track and two in volleyball and basketball. Holds three school records in track. Three-time state medalist. Participated in student government for four years. National Honor Society.

College: Washburn

Also nominated: Calvin Morgan

TRUMAN

JONI OSWALD

A 4.22 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 16th in a class of 328. Earned four varsity letters in softball and one in soccer and basketball. Two-time all-conference in softball. Participated on student government. National Honor Society. Foreign Language Club.

College: Missouri

Also nominated: Chloe Armstrong, Stacy Briggs

TURNER

TONYA EDELMAN

A 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 33rd in a class of 183. Earned two varsity letters in volleyball and swimming and one in girls soccer. All-state in Business Professionals of America. Link crew. Leadership 20/20.

College: Kansas City Kansas Community College

Also nominated: Reneaux Jackson, Cameron Bates

UNIVERSITY ACADEMY

DOMINI JOHNSON

A 3.98 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked third in her class. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and track and field. Two-time all-conference selection in volleyball. National Honor Society president.

College: Tulane

Also nominated: none

VAN HORN

KARLI SCHNAKENBERG

A 4.53 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 203. Earned three varsity letters in soccer, cross country and basketball. Three-time state qualifier in cross country.

College: Central Missouri

Also nominated: Marion Jackson

WASHINGTON

ELIZABETH ZING

A 4.13 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 195. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and two in volleyball. Team captain in both sports. Vice president National Honor Society. Link crew. Member of Asian American Student Association.

College: Kansas

Also nominated: Bryanna Najera, Ibzan Hmung

WEST PLATTE

LEA MOOSE

A 4.09 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 47. Earned four varsity letters in softball, cross country, track and field and three in basketball. Earned all-conference honors in all four sports. Member of 2018 state champion track and field team. Student council treasurer. Science Club president.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Thomas Tharp, Julian Trelow

WILLIAM CHRISMAN

CAMRYN HOLLOMAN

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 21st in a class of 270. Earned four varsity letters in track and field and three varsity letters in volleyball. Team captain in volleyball and track and field. Hospice volunteer. Secretary of National Honor Society. Student council president.

College: Central Missouri

Also nominated: Adreal Bell, Colton Kerr

WINNETONKA

SKYLER MURPHY

A 4.26 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 20th in a class of 322. Earned four varsity letters in tennis and one in soccer. Holds school record for most wins in tennis. National Honor Society. DECA club president. Perfect attendance in three out of four years. Over 200 volunteer hours.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Ashley Johnson, Brian Pukaple