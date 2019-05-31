Liberty advances to title showdown in Missouri girls soccer; Lee’s Summit West falls

The lineup is set for the Missouri Class 4 state championship game in girls high school soccer.

In the MSHSAA state semifinals held Friday at the Swope Soccer Complex in Kansas City, Liberty and Nerinx Hall advanced to the final, which will take place at Swope Park Saturday at 2 p.m.

Liberty 2, Francis Howell Central 1: Team captain Emma Cronin scored for Liberty (22-2) in the first half and the Blue Jays got their second goal via Madilyn Hamline early in the second to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Nerinx Hall, a 3-2 winner over Lee’s Summit West.

Francis Howell Central fell to 15-8-1 and will meet Lee’s Summit West (16-4-1) in Saturday’s game for third place.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nerinx Hall 3, Lee’s Summit West 2: The Titans scored first on a goal by Taylor Reid, but their lead didn’t last as Nerinx’s Sabrina Ochterbeck deflected a pass from Lyndsey Heckel into the net and Saint Louis University-bound Heckel scored the go-ahead goal shortly before halftime.

Nerinx Hall improved to 18-3-2.

Lee’s Summit West (16-4-1) plays Francis Howell Central in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Class 3 semifinals: In the Class 3 semis, also at Swope Park, Rockwood Summit (19-3-3) advanced to Saturday’s final with a 2-0 win over Union (26-2-1).

Kearney (20-2) is playing St Dominic (24-2-1) in Friday’s later semifinal.