Rockhurst High’s Chris Lawson has good reason for stepping down as soccer coach

Rockhurst High soccer coach Chris Lawson is stepping down after a successful quarter-century in the role. Submitted photo

Chris Lawson saw a lot in his 25 years as Rockhurst’s head high school soccer coach (and three years of leading the soccer program at St. Teresa’s Academy).





There were hundreds of student-athletes. There were 21 final-four appearances (and three at St. Teresa’s). There were seven state titles and one undefeated season, all with the Hawklets. But it was what Lawson didn’t see last year that convinced him it was time to step down from the soccer program.

Lawson’s son, Owen, is a nationally recruited kicker and punter for the Rockhurst football team who will be a senior this fall. Chris’ soccer commitments kept him from attending three of Owen’s games last year in the football team’s march to a Class 6A runner-up state finish.

And that was three too many.

“That’s part of the process when you’re a head coach,” he said. “I felt blessed to have been a head coach in only one place for 25 years. At times I felt guilty I wanted to get away to watch (Owen) play. I love the relationships I’ve formed, but this gives an opportunity to be more present. Owen is going to be a senior. There’s never an ideal time to go, and you know when it’s that time.”

Chris Lawson missed those games last season because the Hawklets were playing in Iowa, Washington D.C., and at the Class 4 boys state soccer semifinals in St. Louis.

That sort of aggressive scheduling was a hallmark in Lawson’s tenure. It’s one of three factors that he cited as critical to the success of the program, alongside a bevy of talented players and coaches, as well as a supportive administration.

“We weren’t worried about winning. You just worry about getting better — you only get better when you play teams as good or better than you,” Lawson said. “We had one undefeated season, in 1998. It’s almost impossible to win a state championship in Missouri if you’re worried about going undefeated.”

To that end, Lawson filled the schedule with as many challenges as he could find, traveling just about anywhere to find them.

“When judging things on a 1-10 scale, I’ve been accused of being a 13. I don’t apologize. I loved doing what I did,” Lawson said. “It’s hard to ask high school players to win high-level, back-to-back games if they don’t do it in the middle of the season. You’ve got to have the players. They helped build the culture. They bought in, and I’m indebted to them. It sure it wasn’t easy.”

Matt Darby, who played for Lawson’s first state championship team in 1998, will be taking over when the Hawklets return to the field this fall.

“I’m blessed, and I don’t have any regrets to leave the program in a positon where the kids are proud to be a part of it,” Lawson. “The coaching staff is in place. If I did my job the right way, when that day came, transition would be smooth, and it will be.”

As for the future, Lawson is already living the good life. He and Owen will attend various kicking camps this summer. When football season arrives, Lawson will be in the stands on Friday nights. Perhaps they’ll also make occasional campus visits as Owen determines his next step.

“I’ve tried to help a lot of young men,” Lawson said. “I looked to my kid to help him and be more present. The program’s in a great position. I found it in great shape.

“Nobody put more pressure on me than I did myself, and like anything, Rockhurst made me a better teacher and coach.”

Lawson doesn’t yet know how he’ll handle the transition from full-time coach to full-time fan/parent. But he’s ready to find out.