Girls soccer at Swope Park: Lee’s Summit West, Liberty, Kearney in state semis Friday

The state champion Notre Dame (of Cape Girardieau) girls high school soccer team. MSHSAA

A day after knocking Pleasant Hill into the consolation bracket, Notre Dame of Cape Girardieau posted a clean sheet against Visitation Academy to claim the Missouri Class 2 girls high school soccer championship.

On Friday, Lee’s Summit West, Liberty and Kearney can move one step closer to following suit.

Notre Dame (26-1-1) got two goals from Megan Heisserer and one apiece from Lindsey Bauwens and Hannah Miller. Visitation Academy, a semifinal winner over Pembroke Hill Wednesday, finishes the season 18-5.

Pleasant Hill, meanwhile, beat Pembroke Hill Thursday morning in the game for third place. The Chicks finish their season 12-9. Pembroke Hill finishes 11-10.

St. Vincent (16-7) played Duchesne (12-8) in the Class 1 final later Thursday.





State soccer continues at Swope Friday with the Class 3 and 4 semifinals.

In Class 4, Lee’s Summit West (16-3-1) takes on Nerinx Hall (17-3-2) at noon; Liberty (21-2) plays Francis Howell Central (15-8-1) at 2 p.m.

In Class 3, it’s Kearney (20-2) vs. St. Dominic (24-2-1) at 2 p.m. followed by Rockwood Summit (18-3-3) vs. Union (26-1-1) at 4.





The Class 3 and 4 championship finals and third-place games are slated for Saturday.

MSHSAA baseball: Down to Staley

The only KC-area baseball team remaining in the Missouri state high school tournaments is Staley (27-5), which plays DeSmet (12-13-1) at 6:30 Friday in the Class 5 semifinals.

Win that game and Staley would meet the winner of the other semifinal, between Marquette (23-8) and Willard (29-6), at 1:30 Saturday for the championship.