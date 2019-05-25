Lee’s Summit West girls, Grandview boys win track titles; here are all KC champions

Jessica Haney of Lee’s Summit West finished her career with a fourth straight high jump state title. File photo

A tornado in the Missouri state capitol disrupted the schedule of the high school track state championship meet this weekend.

But not the outcome.

After a two-day meet was condensed to one and relocated to multiple sites, one dynasty continued. Another re-emerged.

The Lee’s Summit West girls won their fourth straight Missouri Class 5 state title, and the Grandview boys won the Missouri Class 4 title, ending a two-year hiatus after they had won six consecutive championships from 2011-16.

After the effects of a tornado earlier this week blew the roof off the press box at Jefferson City — the intended location for the Missouri Class 3-5 meets — the Class 5 meet was moved to Battle High in Columbia, the Class 4 to Washington (Mo.) High, and the Class 3 to the Audrey. J. Walton facility on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia.

Class 5

The Lee’s Summit West four-peat was led by an individual four-peat. Senior Jessica Haney won her fourth straight girls high jump title, winning the crown by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 6 inches.

Lee’s Summit West also won the 3,200-meter relay (Hailey Hardin, Mckenna Butler, Addie Mathis and Madison Hulsey) and later received first-place finishes from Audrey Parson in the 800-meter run and senior Ginger Murnieks in the 3,200.

Lee’s Summit North senior Devon Richardson repeated as the high jump champion, his mark of 6 feet, 10 inches besting last year’s performance by an inch. For good measure, he also won the triple jump title. He edged Lee’s Summit sophomore Johnny Brackins in the latter event, but Brackins bounced back to win the long jump gold medal at 23-9 1/4.

Lee’s Summit North, which finished second in the boys team standings, won the 400 relay (Keyon Mozee, Dubem Okonkwo, John Eldridge and Nyles Thomas).

Liberty senior Madelynn Hill captured first place in the girls 1,600-meter race. North Kansas City senior Adetomiwa Adebawore cruised to the boys shot put crown. Park Hill won the girls 1,600 (Teresa Thomas, Manuela Ngo Tonye Nyemeck, Kristen Birmingham and Caleia Johnson).

Class 4

Grandview’s team title consisted of two first-place finishes. The Bulldogs won the 800-meter relay with a team of D’Monte’ Blanks, Jeffrey Willis, Deyvion Franklin and Harold Trainer. And junior Justice Akinmoladun won the shot put with a distance of 57 feet, 2 inches.

Lincoln Prep senior Mikayla Deshazer blitzed the field to win the girls discus. Her throw of 148-10 was 15 feet further than any other participant. It’s her fourth straight championship in the event, each of the previous three when Lincoln Prep was a member of Class 3.

Smithville sophomore Olivia Littleton won the girls 3,200 run, crossing the finish line at 11:22.38.

Class 3

Odessa junior Rebekah Stucker won the girls shot put, her mark of 42 feet, 7 1/4 inches nearly 3 feet better than the rest of the field.

Pembroke Hill sophomore Hadley Jetmore won the girls pole vault, clearing 11-9.

Frontier sophomore Trevion Wilson won the Class 2 boys 200 dash, finishing in 21.96 seconds.