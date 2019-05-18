Summit Christian senior Lenetta Lee’s day highlights Missouri state track meet

Summit Christian Academy senior Lenetta Lee might soon turn her focus to a college volleyball career, but her last act as a high school athlete came on the track. And it was a memorable one.

Lee blistered the field in the Missouri Class 2 girls long jump state championship, landing 18 feet, 2 inches to win the event by more than a full foot. Lee actually completed three jumps further than the nearest competition to win the state title Saturday at Jefferson City High School.

And she wasn’t done, either. Lee later won the 200-meter dash in 24.92 seconds and also placed second in the 100-meter dash.

West Platte sophomore MiKenna Peters won a Class 2 championship in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.72 seconds.

West Platte also won the girls 800-meter relayrun, using a team of sophomore Gretchen Raney, junior Tori Norman, sophomore Gracie Raney and senior Hannah McGivern. West Platte was second in the 400 relay, with Gretchen Raney, Daire Stelljes, Faith Stevens and McGivern.

Northland Christian senior Ethan Brockway took second in the boys Class 1 100-meter dash, losing by just 0.01 seconds.

Lutheran junior Jayden Anderson placed third in the Class 1 boys discus, his best throw landing 146 feet, 8 inches.

Lutheran finished third in the boys 3,200-meter race, with senior Jesse Schultz, junior Jackson Horn, junior Nathaniel Fischer and senior Christian Hinrichs.