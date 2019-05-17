West Platte takes home pair of first-place finishes at state track’s opening day

The West Platte track team’s jump from Missouri Class 1 to Class 2 this year supplied stiffer competition.

It did not deter the final results.

West Platte senior Max Davies won a state championship in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:29.10 Friday at the state meet at Jefferson City High School.

Davies settled for second place in the event in his junior season but cut more than six seconds off his time in a year. That triggered the victory Friday — he won by 1.61 seconds over second-place Bramwell Havi of Principia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It wasn’t West Platte’s lone gold medal. The girls team won the 4x800-meter relay, with sophomore Katherine Tharp, sophomore Sophia Rush, freshman Kaitlynn Groom and senior Lindsay Goodwin.

Lutheran placed second in the Class 1 girls 4x800-meter relay, with junior Lauren Ada, sophomore Reese Pohlman, sophomore Abigail Allred and senior Madison Chiapetta.

The state meet will continue Saturday, with racing events starting at 11 a.m. and field events beginning at noon. The Classes 3-5 state meet is scheduled for next weekend in Jefferson City.