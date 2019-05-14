St. Pius X wins school’s first ever boys golf state championship

St. Pius X won the school’s first ever boys state golf championship on Tuesday. Twitter photo

Despite their perch atop the leaderboard, the St. Pius X boys golfers weren’t thrilled with their performance on the opening day of the state tournament.

A day later, an improved collective outing secured school history.

St. Pius X won its first boys golf state championship Tuesday, capturing the Missouri Class 2 crown with a two-day total of 678, eight strokes better than second-place Whitfield at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

The team’s accomplishment was paced by an individual-first — Cole Elling (146) won the school’s first individual state title, shooting 70 on Monday and 76 on Tuesday in the 36-hole tournament. Gino Monachino (168), Anthony Bonadonna (170), John Herrell (197), Anthony Maggio (198) and Samuel Ervie (199) rounded out the six-man team.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Barstow’s Kobe Jenkins finished ninth in Class 2, and Summit Christian Academy’s Alex Brown was 12th.





Class 3

After a three-year hiatus, Pembroke Hill has returned as the kings of Class 3.





The Raiders cruised to their latest title with a team score of 614 at Columbia Country Club, 19 shots better than MICDS. Smithville was eighth in the team standings.

Pembroke Hill’s Ryan Lee won medalist honors to lead the team surge, posting a 71-75 for a two-day score of 146. Teammates Robert Green (third), Edward Fromm (16th), August Hoffman (29th) and Grant Beichley (49th) completed the championship lineup.

Pembroke Hill previously won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

Smithville’s Andrew Conrad and Pleasant Hill’s Jackson Stone tied for ninth; Kearney’s Glynn Gallagher and Smithville’s Trace Walters were 18th.

Class 4

The most accomplished golfer in Liberty North history saved his best for last.

Eagles senior Tanner Collins finished third at the Class 4 tournament at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Bolivar, just three shots behind Glendale winner Dawson Meek, to best his own top finish in school history.

Rockhurst High School tied for second in the Class 4 team standings, two shots shy of Jackson. Blue Springs South finished eighth.

Rockhurst’s Liam Coughlin and John Dwyer were part of a six-way tie for seventh place, along with Blue Springs South’s Grant Wall. Rockhurst’s Michael Bessenbacher took 18th.

• In Missouri Class 1, Orrick’s Dylan Comstock finished 20th.