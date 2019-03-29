Grandview High hoops coach wins annual Paul Lambert Coach of the Year Award

Grandview High boys basketball coach Reggie Morris is the recipient of the 2019 Paul Lambert Coach of the Year Award.

The award is given annually to the top boys basketball coach in the Kansas City metro. The presentation ceremony took place at Grandview during a recent a school assembly; the award was presented by William Jewell College men’s basketball coach Larry Holley.

Morris’ Bulldogs team finished with a 29-2 record and won the Missouri Class 4 boys state championship this month in Springfield — the second straight year Grandview’s won the title. Grandview was ranked No. 1 in the Kansas City metro and by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

Morris began his coaching career as an assistant at Creighton Prep (Neb.) and O’Hara. His previous head coaching stop was at Westport High. He was an assistant at Grandview for eight years before taking the top job in fall 2014. A graduate of Creighton University, he has won 111 games at Grandview, and 192 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs won the Suburban Conference Blue Division championship for the third straight season, the Shawnee Mission West Tournament and the Missouri District 12 title (also for the third straight year).

Morris was also named the Suburban Conference Blue Division’s coach of the year for the third year in a row and was honored as the state’s 4A coach of the year by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, becoming the seventh coach to win the award more than once but the first to win it back-to-back.





The Paul Lambert Award honors the memory of Paul Lambert Jr., a 1956 William Jewell grad who died in a hotel fire in 1978. His widow, Carol Lambert Spence, established the award through William Jewell. Holley, the longtime head coach at Jewell, and a committee select the winner each year.

Lambert’s coaching career began with the high school team in Moberly. He later coached at Drake, Pitt State, Hardin-Simmons (Texas) and Southern Illinois. He had just accepted the coaching position at Auburn University at the time of his death.

Previous Lambert Award winners

1984: Randy Springs, Wyandotte

1985: Harold Brown, Lathrop

1986: Sherman Wofford, Ruskin

1987: Doug Bruce, Rockhurst

1988: Glen McDonald, Lee’s Summit

1989: Doug Bruce, Rockhurst

1990: Bud Lathrop, Raytown-South

1991: Dan Miller, Hickman Mills

1992: Bill Lenz, Raymore-Peculiar

1993: Chuck Minor, Schlagle

1994: Steve Broughton, Truman

1995: Mark Scanlon, Raytown

1996: John McFall, Olathe South

1997: Rick Allison, Pembroke Hill

1998: Mark Nusbaum, Liberty

1999: Rick Zych, Bishop Miege

2000: Jed Frost, Park Hill South

2001: Rick Zych, Bishop Miege

2002: Roger Stirtz, Liberty

2003: Bud Lathrop, Raytown South

2004: John McFall, Olathe South

2005: Todd Maguire, O’Hara

2006: Kevin Nichols, Cameron

2007: Gerry Marlin, Ruskin

2008: Mark Scanlon, Raytown

2009: Randy Farris, Grandview

2010: Rich Zych, Bishop Miege

2011: Dan Parra, Sumner Academy

2012: Ed Fritz, Blue Valley Northwest

2013: Mark Nusbaum, Rockhurst

2014: Rod Briggs, Lansing

2015: Dan Parra, Park Hill South

2016: Blake Little, Lee’s Summit

2017: Rick Zych, Bishop Miege

2018: Reggie Morris, Grandview