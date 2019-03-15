Back for another: Grandview will play for second straight boys basketball title

The opening tip exposed a malfunction in Grandview’s defense, a breakdown that allowed an opposing player to hang on the rim a few seconds into the game.
It was a self-inflicted mistake.
Weren’t many thereafter.
An inauspicious start gave way to a commanding run that lifted Grandview to a 66-45 victory against Logan-Rogersville in the Missouri Class 4 boys basketball semifinals.
Twelve months after capturing its first state title, Grandview will play for another. The Bulldogs (28-2) are set to face St. Mary’s (18-12) at 2:40 p.m. Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield for the Class 4 championship.
Logan-Rogersville forward Cade Blevins threw down a dunk on the opening sequence Friday, wide open underneath the hoop to receive a pass.
It didn’t phase the defending champions. Grandview responded with the next 13 points. Its pressure defense controlled the tempo of the game and held Logan-Rogersville without a bucket for nearly seven minutes after the Blevins dunk. The Bulldogs forced 11 turnovers in the first half.
On the other end, it was a steady dose of junior Reggie Morris in the first half and freshman Taj Manning in the second. Morris drilled four three-pointers in the opening half. He outscored the entire Logan-Rogersville roster in the half, 16-13. Grandview led 36-13 at the half.
Manning led all scorers with 23 points. Morris had 20.
The Bulldogs built their first-quarter advantage despite a brief absence from their leader, senior point guard DeAndre Sorrells, who was hit in the face and missed three minutes in the quarter.
