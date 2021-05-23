Cameron Young wraps up wire-to-wire victory in AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills

Cameron Young, shot onto the 6th green Sunday, May 23, 2021 during the final day of the Advent Health Golf Championship at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City. Special to The Star

Dodging raindrops from start to finish the past few days, Cameron Young did something else from start to finish in the Korn Ferry Tour tournament held Thursday-Sunday at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City.

He led.

From wire to wire, Young, a 24-year-old who played in college at Wake Forest, could not be caught in the 2021 edition of the AdventHealth Championship, formerly known as the KC Golf Classic.

Young shot 4-under Sunday to finish the 72-hole tournament at 19-under. It’s his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour and first as a professional.

South African Dawie van der Walt was runner-up at 17-under, also carding a 4-under Sunday. Zach Wright shot 8-under Sunday but had too much ground to make up to catch Young. Wright finished 16-under for the tournament.

This story will be updated.