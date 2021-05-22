With one round to go, he’s still the golfer to beat at the AdventHealth Championship

Rain halted play at the AdventHealth Championship Thursday afternoon. But not before Wake Forest product Cameron Young opened with a 64 at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City. File photo/pgatour.com

Is Cameron Young going to go wire-to-wire and win the 2021 AdventHealth Championship at Kansas City’s Blue Hills Country Club?

It would make for a heck of a story if he can pull it off. And he just might.

About 10 months ago, the Wake Forest product had no status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Yet here he is, entering Sunday’s final round of the 72-hole tournament with a real shot at becoming the tour’s first start-to-finish tourney champion since 2018.

Young, 70th in the Korn Ferry Tour’s points standings, is the only golfer on the tour who’s playing this season under “Special Temporary Membership.”

On Saturday, he birdied his final three holes for a 4-under 68 that put him 15-under with 18 holes to go. Dawie van der Walt was two strokes back in the annual mini-tour event. UCLA product Lorens Chan was three back.

Young had five birdies on the back nine.

“It’s hard to push yourself for 72 holes,” Young said. “But there’s times when you can’t. I felt like I didn’t quite have it early and I just wasn’t as comfortable going at flagsticks as I think I had been. I was forced to be a little more conservative and I think I did a pretty good job of it. It was good to make a couple of birdies late and turned it into this advantage.”

Final-round tee times will run from 8:59 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Tickets are $10.

The event’s purse is $675,000 with $121,500 and 500 Korn Ferry Tour points awarded to the champion.