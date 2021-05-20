Rain halts play at AdventHealth Championship. But not before this golfer opens with 64

Rain halted play at the AdventHealth Championship Thursday afternoon. But not before Wake Forest product Cameron Young opened with a 64 at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City. File photo/pgatour.com

Play was suspended because of rain Thursday afternoon at Blue Hills Country Club, but not before Cameron Young carded seven birdies and an eagle en route to an opening-round 64 at the AdventHealth Championship.

Heavy rain suspended play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Kansas City event at 3:44 p.m.

“I think I’ve played some good golf (lately) and just haven’t gotten rewarded for it,” said Young, who had missed five of his last six cuts entering the week. “I’ve missed some cuts by one or two. I just haven’t given myself the chances. So it’s nice to start off with a nice round and know that I’m going to start off tomorrow up there around the lead.”

Young’s story is a good one. He’s the only Korn Ferry Tour competitor playing the 2020-21 season under ”Special Temporary Membership,” an allowance earned through solid play last fall. But since putting together a stellar run to close out 2020, he’s missed eight of 12 cuts. In fact, he’s made just one in 2021.

The product of Wake Forest entered the week 70th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings.

“Obviously I’m not one of those guys who is up in The 25,” he said, “and frankly I’m not that close. But I know with some good finishes it can happen fast.”

When play resumes at 7 a.m. Friday, three players will be two back of Young, all tied at 6-under: Korn Ferry players David Kocher and Stuart Macdonald, and the PGA TOUR’s Kevin Chappell each opened with 66s.

The AdventHealth Championship purse is $675,000, with $121,500 (and 500 Korn Ferry Tour points) going to the champion.