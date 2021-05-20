Missouri Tigers to begin NCAA softball regional at home with full fan capacity allowed

Full capacity will be allowed for the NCAA Tournament games at Mizzou Softball Stadium, about 2,500. Missouri Athletics

Missouri is swinging open the gates for the NCAA Columbia Regional starting Friday.

Full capacity will be allowed for the NCAA Tournament games at Mizzou Softball Stadium, about 2,500.

Previously, the regional was going to have limited seating but the NCAA announced this week that it was opening to full houses based on the recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.

All-session tickets are available through MUTigers.com. Missouri opens the regional with a 3:30 p.m. Friday game against Illinois-Chicago. That game follows a contest between Iowa State and Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Mizzou is a regional host for the first time since 2016.

The Tigers would host a Super Regional the following week if they emerge from the Columbia Regional and that winner advances to the College World Series.

While we're prepping for Friday, you can grab your tickets! All-session passes are back on sale at 10 a.m. CT!



️https://t.co/QLQe1WPSZA#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/wo1whY39Jp — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 20, 2021

Missouri has met one team in the Columbia Regional during the regular season. The Tigers split games with Iowa State, falling to the Cyclones 9-8 on Feb. 20 in Boca Raton, Florida, and beating them 3-2 in Columbia on March 13.

Columbia Regional schedule

Friday

Game 1: Iowa State (32-21) vs. Northern Iowa (31-18), 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 2: Illinois-Chicago (29-21) vs. No. 8 Missouri (38-15), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Saturday

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBA

Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Sunday

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, TBA

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6