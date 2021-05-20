University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers to begin NCAA softball regional at home with full fan capacity allowed
Missouri is swinging open the gates for the NCAA Columbia Regional starting Friday.
Full capacity will be allowed for the NCAA Tournament games at Mizzou Softball Stadium, about 2,500.
Previously, the regional was going to have limited seating but the NCAA announced this week that it was opening to full houses based on the recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.
All-session tickets are available through MUTigers.com. Missouri opens the regional with a 3:30 p.m. Friday game against Illinois-Chicago. That game follows a contest between Iowa State and Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Mizzou is a regional host for the first time since 2016.
The Tigers would host a Super Regional the following week if they emerge from the Columbia Regional and that winner advances to the College World Series.
Missouri has met one team in the Columbia Regional during the regular season. The Tigers split games with Iowa State, falling to the Cyclones 9-8 on Feb. 20 in Boca Raton, Florida, and beating them 3-2 in Columbia on March 13.
Columbia Regional schedule
Friday
Game 1: Iowa State (32-21) vs. Northern Iowa (31-18), 1 p.m. (ESPN3)
Game 2: Illinois-Chicago (29-21) vs. No. 8 Missouri (38-15), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Saturday
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBA
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA
Sunday
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, TBA
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6
