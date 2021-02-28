Here are the KC Roos teams’ seedings as the Summit League tournaments begin this week

The Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team won the WAC regular season title in 2020. bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

The KC Roos men’s basketball team is the sixth seed and the women are the fourth seed in the Summit League basketball tournaments that begin this week in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The men will open play against third-seeded North Dakota State Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

Earlier that day, the women will take on fifth seeded Western Illinois at 11:45 a.m.

The tournaments run from March 6-9. The games at the Sanford Pentagon will be played without fans.

The Roos and North Dakota State split their regular-season meetings. In games played at Swinney Rec, the Bison won 71-67 on Jan. 29. Kansas City won the next day, 49-47.

Coach Billy Donlon’s second team finished the regular season 11-12 overall and 7-7 in the program’s first season in the Summit League since 2013.

The KC Roos women’s team, 10-11 overall and 7-8 in league play, also split its regular-season series with Western Illinois, winning 78-64 on Jan. 16 and falling 82-76 the following day. Both games were played at Macomb, Ill.

Kansas City, coached by Jacie Hoyt, is a defending conference champion, having captured first place in its final season in the WAC.