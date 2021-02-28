Missouri Tigers land four-star Georgia quarterback as impressive Class of 2022 grows

The Missouri football program landed a big prize Sunday night, with four-star quarterback Sam Horn committing to the Tigers and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Horn, at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, is considered one of the best pro-style quarterbacks in the country. The Suwanee, Georgia native from Collins Hill High School joins MU’s Class of 2022.

Horn, who announced his commitment via Twitter, also held scholarship offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Michigan State, among numerous other schools.

Drinkwitz has now landed six four-star recruits during his short tenure as Mizzou’s head coach. He completed his first season at the helm in Columbia by leading the Tigers to a 5-5 record and Music City Bowl berth against Iowa (though that game was ultimately called off because of COVID concerns).

Of the Tigers’ five committed players for their Class of 2022, four are rated as four-star college prospects.