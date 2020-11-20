UMKC
Basketball situation: Tough roadies, no fans at home for KC Roos’ early-season games
No fans will be in the stands for UMKC basketball games because of COVID-19, at least until January.
The school announced its men’s non-conference schedule on Friday — the KC Roos open next Wednesday at Swinney Rec against Culver-Stockton — and the attendance policy would be reevaluated when conference play begins in early 2021.
The Kangaroos’ finish next week by playing in the first Negro League Baseball Museum Tip-Off Classic at Avila University. UMKC will play Avila Friday and either Southeast Missouri or Northern Colorado on Saturday.
Kansas State, Minnesota, Toledo and Saint Louis—all on the road—are among other non-conference opponents.
The Kangaroos, who finished 16-14 in Coach Billy Donlon’s first season, return to the Summit League this season after spending the previous seven years in the WAC.
All league games are scheduled in pairs. UMKC opens at North Dakota on Jan. 2 and will play the same opponent on Jan. 3. The Roos’ league games are all on Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday.
KC Roos 2020-21 schedule
Nov. 25 Culver-Stockton
Nov. 27 at Avila
Nov. 28 Northern Colorado or SE Missouri at Aliva
Nov. 30 at Kansas State
Dec. 5 South Dakota
Dec. 10 at Minnesota
Dec. 12 at Toledo
Dec. 23 at Saint Louis
Jan. 2-3 at North Dakota
Jan. 8-9 South Dakota
Jan. 15-16 at Western Illinois
Jan. 23-24 at Oral Roberts
Jan. 29-30 North Dakota State
Feb. 12-13 Omaha
Feb. 19-20 Denver
Feb. 26-27 at South Dakota State
March 6-9 Summit League Tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D.
