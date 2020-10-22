Belt-tightening UMKC suspends two sports: ‘This has been an unprecedented season’

The Kansas City Roos compete in the Summit League for NCAA sports. KC Roos Athletics

UMKC is suspending its men’s and women’s track and field program, including cross country, and men’s golf for eight months.

The school’s athletic department is feeling the financial pinch of COVID-19.

“This has been an unprecedented season in college athletics,” UMKC athletic director Dr. Brandon Martin said. “Our commitment to comprehensive excellence has been tested in regards to our stratigic goals and priorities for 2020-21. “While we regret having to take this step, we are confident that the upward momentum for Kansas City athletics will continue.”

Athletes in those sports will remain on scholarship or may transfer. The NCAA announced earlier this month that fall and winter sports athletes would receive an additional year of eligibility this year because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

About 70 athletes will be affected by the suspension.

“We hope to reestablish our golf and track and field/cross country programs soon,” Martin said.

UMKC has rejoined the Summit League and this is the Kagraroos’ first year of competition in that conference since it left for the WAC in 2013.

The NCAA also has ruled Division I schools don’t have to sponsor the normally requisite 14 sports in 2020-21. Without track/cross country and men’s golf, UMKC will fall below that threshold.