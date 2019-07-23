Kangaroos to drop two sports, will enter Summit League with 14

The 2019-20 school year will be the final season for two sports at UMKC, men’s tennis and women’s golf.

The school will drop those sports and as it enters the Summit League with 14 teams the following year.

“The overriding goal for Kansas City Athletics is comprehensive excellence and this decision reflects our recognition that we have been spreading our attention and resources over too many programs to achieve excellence,” athletic director Brandon Martin said in a statement.

According to Equity in Athletics data for 2017-18, the last year for which figures are available, the programs combined for about $100,000 in operating expenses for travel, equipment and other expenses. Men’s tennis had 12 participants that year, women’s golf six.

All scholarships will be honored and the school will assist athletes who want to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Those who transfer will become immediately eligible at any other NCAA school.

The men’s tennis program has won seven conference championships and appeared in the NCAA Tournament seven times since 1999, falling in the first round each year.

The women’s golf program has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament.