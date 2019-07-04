An athletic brand shift away from UMKC: That’s Kansas City, or KC Roos, to you

The athletic wing of the University of Missouri-Kansas City has a request:

No more UMKC.

From now on, the teams will be known as Kansas City.

There is also an additional logo, interlocking KC in the school’s blue and yellow colors with “Roos,” short for Kangaroos, included inside the logo.

Earlier this year, the school unveiled new Kangaroos logos as part of an identity rebrand that coincides with several changes in athletics. In the last year, the school has hired a new athletic director, Dr. Brandon Martin, and men’s basketball coach, Billy Donlon.

Also, there will be a new conference. After a final year of playing in the Western Athletic Conference, Kansas City will return to the Summit League for the 2020-21 school year.

Now, there’s a new name and look.

We are Kansas City Athletics and proud to show our finalized brand identity. Full coverage story here: https://t.co/KDPN0ndlF6 #KCRoos #KCcommitted #ROOUP pic.twitter.com/kLUaKSyoyw — UMKC Athletics (@UMKCathletics) July 1, 2019

“It’s all about being Kansas City’s college team,” Martin said. “It’s about unifying alumni, fans, supporters and having folks in Kansas City take ownership of our teams.”

In the Summit, the Roos will join Nebraska-Omaha, whose teams are branded as “Omaha,” and the University of Denver.

Other schools have taken the name change route. Sports teams at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are known as the Green Bay Phoenix. University of Arkansas-Little Rock teams are the Little Rock Trojans.

Some have officially changed their athletic name. In 2000, teams representing the University of North Carolina at Charlotte became “Charlotte.”