Kangaroos’ hoop recruiting class grows by two

Kansas City has rounded out its first recruiting class under Coach Billy Donlon with the announcement of two newcomers.

Franck Kamgain, a 6-2 guard from Kansas City who played as freshman at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia, arrives as a sophomore and will redshirt this season.

Kamgain played at Center High and DME Sports Academy in Florida. He scored 1,300 career points at Center and was an all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association in 2017.

“Franck is the start to our recruiting of Kansas City,” Donlon said.

Sam Martin, a 6-0 guard from Fort Worth, Texas averaged 23 points and eight assists at Burleson High last season. He surpassed 1,500 points in his high school career.

Kamgain and Martin bring to eight the number of players in the Kangaroos’ recruiting class.

