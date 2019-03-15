UMKC women fall in overtime in semifinals of WAC tournament

A record scoring game wasn’t enough for the UMKC women’s basketball team to extend its season Friday at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Kangaroos matched top-seeded New Mexico State for 40 minutes in their WAC semifinal game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas but ran out of steam in overtime, losing 91-80.
UMKC junior Ericka Mattingly scored 37 points, breaking the single-game postseason school record. She shot 13 for 26 from the field, including 5 for 11 from three and made all six of her free throws. Mattingly also had 10 rebounds, giving her a sixth point-rebound double-double this season.
The Kangaroos led 23-19 after one quarter but went into halftime tied 37-37. The teams were tied again at the end of the third and fourth quarters.
Mattingly broke the record held by Chazny Morris, who scored 30 against North Dakota State on March 7, 2010 in the Summit League Tournament. Whitney Beckett’s 46 points against Grand View on Nov. 25, 1986 remains the overall UMKC single-game record.
UMKC fell to 16-15. New Mexico State improved to 25-6.
