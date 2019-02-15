UMKC will retire Michael Watson’s jersey Saturday, an honor he’s long deserved

The best game of Michael Watson’s life — the best game anyone has had in a UMKC uniform — couldn’t have started much worse. The Roos trailed Oral Roberts by 14 points after only a handful of minutes, prompting a timeout.





“I’m taking the next five shots,” Watson told his coaches and teammates as he sat in the huddle. “I don’t care what play you call. I’m taking this game over.”

And then he did.

Watson scored 54 points in an overtime win that night. He made 10 three-pointers. That’s the reputation that has survived time — if Watson wanted to do something on a basketball court, it would have been unwise to bet against him.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Some 16 years later, the 54-point outing still stands as a school record. One of several. Watson is the all-time leading scorer in UMKC history. He still holds the school records for three-pointers, games, minutes and field goals over his career.

And so it seems the honor that awaits him Saturday is overdue. UMKC will retire Watson’s No. 22 jersey during halftime of a game against CSU Bakersfield. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Swinney Center.

“I never saw this coming because they didn’t have that type of tradition, even when I was there. I just figured it was something they didn’t do,” Watson said. “But it’s just a great honor.”

UMKC athletics director Brandon Martin, just a couple of months into the job, called Watson and informed him of the news a few weeks ago. Martin wants to establish a history, and he wants it to start with Watson.

It’s a good foundation. Watson is the story UMKC has tried to replicate, the kid who stayed home. After graduating from Central High School, he had several Division I opportunities. But he opted to forge a new trend. He grew up just 0.9 miles from campus, though he never actually took a visit.

“I wanted to stay home because I wanted to build something in Kansas City from scratch,” Watson said. “That’s what I got sold on. But the reality is UMKC was the first school to send me a letter, and I always came back to that in the recruiting process.”

Watson, 38, was part of some of the biggest moments in UMKC history. The Roos beat Kansas State by 41 points. They won at Valparaiso for the first time. During the 2011-12 season, they received votes in the coaches’ poll, another program-first.

Watson signed with the Boston Celtics after leaving UMKC before embarking on an eight-year international career. He’s back in Kansas City now, and he recently launched his own non-profit youth organization, which he calls Mentality. He also serves as the color announcer for UMKC games and a high school basketball game of the week. In fact, he will be broadcasting Saturday’s game before removing his headset for the halftime ceremony.

His five kids (four daughters and one son), wife, mom, brother, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins will all be attendance. UMKC is expecting a sell-out crowd.

“I think some of my best memories are in that building,” Watson said. “Just having the opportunity to play in front of my hometown, in front of my mom and daughters who were born in college — that was the biggest reason reason I went to UMKC, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”