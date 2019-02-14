UMKC puts end to three-game skid with overtime victory

UMKC cast off the spell of a three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion on Thursday night.
The ‘Roos, who let slip away a 15-point halftime lead, righted things down the stretch and beat second-place Grand Canyon 87-75 in overtime at Swinney Center.
With the win, UMKC improved to 9-16 and 4-6 in the WAC. The nine wins put the Kangaroos one shy of last season’s victory total of 10 games.
UMKC outscored Grand Canyon 42-27 in the first half, but Grand Canyon answered with its own dominant half, outscoring the ‘Roos 44-29.
UMKC returned the favor in OT, outscoring Grand Canyon 16-4.
Rob Whitfield led UMKC with 19 points. Xavier Bishop, who had missed Saturday’s loss (at California Baptist) with a foot injury, returned to action and finished with 15 points for the ‘Roos. Brandon McKissick had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists.
Michael Fincke led all scorers with 25 points for Grand Canyon (14-10, 7-4), which is in second place in the WAC.
UMKC is set to play host to California State Bakersfield at 6 p.m. Saturday at Swinney Center.
