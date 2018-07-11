Former Mizzou AD Mike Alden to advise UMKC athletics

Former Missouri athletic director Mike Alden, who served as a consultant for UMKC athletics in recent months, has a new role at the university.
Alden will serve as senior adviser to UMKC Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal regarding athletics as the department works through changes and assesses its future.
Alden, who oversaw Missouri’s transition to the SEC from the Big 12, served as the Tigers’ athletic director for 17 years before retiring in 2015.
Increased fundraising is a priority, according to a message from Agrawal addressed to the UMKC Community:
“It is vital that UMKC Athletics, as part of NCAA’sDivision I, generate more revenue in coming years to help the university meet the fiscal challenges that face us,” Agrawal said. “I have tasked Athleticswith developing plans over the next four months for revenue generation,fundraising opportunities, marketing and increased strategiccommunication/public awareness. It is imperative that we increase supportand awareness of UMKC Athletics.”
In 2016, 72 percent of UMKC’s $14.7 million athletic budget was subsidized by the university and cheerleading was eliminated.
Earlier this month, Carla Wilson was reassigned from athletic director to a position in the chancellor’s office. Ursula Gurney was named interim AD, and Agrawal said “once we have a working blueprint for the future we will be ready to search for our next athletic director.”
