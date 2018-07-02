UMKC makes changes in athletics, with AD Carla Wilson assigned to new job

UMKC has made a change at the top of its athletic department.
Carla Wilson, the Kangaroos’ athletic director since 2013, has been reassigned to a position in the chancellor’s office. She’ll become the senior director for student support services.
Ursula Gurney, the deputy director of athletics and senior women’s administrator, will become the athletic director on an interim basis.
Gurney was named senior women’s administrator in 2014 and became deputy AD in 2017. Before UMKC she spent seven years at Ohio State.
Last week, Gurney received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals.
Wilson has worked at UMKC for 30 years. She's a member of the NCAA Division I Council.
Comments