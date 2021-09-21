Missouri Tigers’ football schedule announced for 2022 season. Here’s how it goes down

The Missouri mascot stands in front of fans during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Missouri football officially has its schedule set for the 2022 season following the SEC’s release of the conference slate Tuesday night.

After starting the year with non-conference games at Middle Tennessee (Sept. 3), at Kansas State (Sept. 10) and against Abilene Christian (Sept. 17), the Tigers will open SEC play with a matchup at Auburn on Sept. 24.

The SEC opener will be the first time Mizzou will play at Auburn since joining the conference The Tigers’ staff is filled with ties to the program, as head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, associate head coach Charlie Harbison, special teams coordinator Erik Link, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Casey Woods and running backs coach Curtis Luper all spent part of their careers there.

Mizzou then has two of its toughest opponents back to back, facing Georgia at Faurot Field in Columbia on Oct. 1, followed by a road game at Florida on Oct. 8. The Tigers will be able to recover with an open date the following week, however.

The 2022 season continues with games against Vanderbilt and at South Carolina on Oct. 22 and 29, respectively. Missouri then takes a break from SEC competition on Nov. 19, when New Mexico State will travel to Faurot Field. The Tigers will then stay at home for the last game of their regular-season slate, against Arkansas.







Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 3: at Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 10: at Kansas State

Sept. 17: Abilene Christian

Sept. 24: at Auburn

Oct. 1: Georgia

Oct. 8: at Florida

Oct. 15: Bye

Oct. 22: Vanderbilt

Oct. 29: at South Carolina

Nov. 5: Kentucky

Nov. 12: at Tennessee

Nov. 19: New Mexico State

Nov. 26: Arkansas