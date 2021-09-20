Kickoff time, TV network announced for Missouri Tigers home football game vs Tennessee

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey picks up a Kentucky fumble near the end zone during the first half in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. AP

The Missouri Tigers’ home football game against Tennessee on Oct. 2 will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network, the schools announced Monday.

Mizzou looks to reverse the series after losing its last two outings against the Volunteers, including a 35-12 defeat last year. This will be the second SEC game of the season for Missouri, which lost to Kentucky in Week 2.

The Tigers are 2-1 after a 59-28 victory over Southeast Missouri State. They travel to Boston College on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN2.

Tennessee, which is also 2-1 with wins over Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech and a loss to Pittsburgh, plays at No. 11 Florida this weekend.

The game against the Vols will be the third 11 a.m. kickoff for Missouri this year. The only other MU game with an announced kickoff time is the last contest of the regular season against Arkansas, set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26 on CBS.