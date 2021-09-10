University of Missouri
SportsBeat KC: Get out the measuring stick for Saturday’s Missouri-Kentucky game
Missouri visits Kentucky on Saturday in an SEC East game between teams that aren’t in the polls.
But there’s plenty riding on this contest. Both teams are bidding to become the top challenger to division leaders Georgia and Florida, and there’s the matter of Mizzou ending a five-game losing streak in the series with an emphatic victory last season in Columbia.
In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, John Clay, sports columnist for The Lexington Herald-Leader and host of the John Clay Podcast, breaks down the game and the budding rivalry between the programs. After a break, you’ll hear from Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz about last week’s season-opening victory over Central MIchigan and this weekend’s statement game.
Story links:
Mizzou linebacker Blaze Alldridge has big debut in victory over Central Michigan
Missouri at Kentucky: Details and five things to know
John Clay: There will be some NFL-style scheming when Missouri plays Kentucky
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Missouri football preview
