Missouri Tigers football at Kentucky Wildcats: Details and five things to know

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) runs the ball between Louisiana Monroe Warhawks defenders during a game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Missouri visits Kentucky in an SEC East Division showdown on Saturday. Here are details and five things to know about the game

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Central time Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Line: Kentucky by 5

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

  1. Successful lid-lifters: Both teams are coming off victories over non-conference opponents in openers. Missouri defeated Central Michigan 34-24, and Kentucky walloped Louisiana-Monroe 45-10. Nearly everything went right for the Wildcats, starting with new quarterback Will Levis, a Penn State transfer, throwing for 367 yards and four touchdowns.

  2. Ex-Husker production: Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson came up big in his first game for Kentucky. The wide receiver caught five passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

  3. Mizzou’s reversal of fortune: Last season, Missouri ended a five-game losing streak in the series with a 20-10 victory in Columbia. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage, holding Kentucky to 145 total yards.

  4. Big game hunting: Consensus of opinion has Georgia and Florida battling for first in the division with Kentucky and Missouri tangling for third. It’s not a stretch to suggest that Saturday’s loser faces a mighty task to compete for the division title.

  5. Undefeated or winless: Missouri’s SEC record will be 1-0 or 0-1 for three weeks. The Tigers don’t play another conference game until an Oct. 2 visit from Tennessee.

