Missouri Tigers football at Kentucky Wildcats: Details and five things to know
Missouri visits Kentucky in an SEC East Division showdown on Saturday. Here are details and five things to know about the game
THE DETAILS
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Central time Saturday
Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Line: Kentucky by 5
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
Successful lid-lifters: Both teams are coming off victories over non-conference opponents in openers. Missouri defeated Central Michigan 34-24, and Kentucky walloped Louisiana-Monroe 45-10. Nearly everything went right for the Wildcats, starting with new quarterback Will Levis, a Penn State transfer, throwing for 367 yards and four touchdowns.
Ex-Husker production: Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson came up big in his first game for Kentucky. The wide receiver caught five passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Mizzou’s reversal of fortune: Last season, Missouri ended a five-game losing streak in the series with a 20-10 victory in Columbia. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage, holding Kentucky to 145 total yards.
Big game hunting: Consensus of opinion has Georgia and Florida battling for first in the division with Kentucky and Missouri tangling for third. It’s not a stretch to suggest that Saturday’s loser faces a mighty task to compete for the division title.
Undefeated or winless: Missouri’s SEC record will be 1-0 or 0-1 for three weeks. The Tigers don’t play another conference game until an Oct. 2 visit from Tennessee.
