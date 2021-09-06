Missouri Tigers football at Kentucky Wildcats: Details and five things to know

Missouri visits Kentucky in an SEC East Division showdown on Saturday. Here are details and five things to know about the game

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Central time Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Line: Kentucky by 5

Successful lid-lifters: Both teams are coming off victories over non-conference opponents in openers. Missouri defeated Central Michigan 34-24, and Kentucky walloped Louisiana-Monroe 45-10. Nearly everything went right for the Wildcats, starting with new quarterback Will Levis, a Penn State transfer, throwing for 367 yards and four touchdowns.

Ex-Husker production: Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson came up big in his first game for Kentucky. The wide receiver caught five passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Mizzou’s reversal of fortune: Last season, Missouri ended a five-game losing streak in the series with a 20-10 victory in Columbia. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage, holding Kentucky to 145 total yards.

Big game hunting: Consensus of opinion has Georgia and Florida battling for first in the division with Kentucky and Missouri tangling for third. It’s not a stretch to suggest that Saturday’s loser faces a mighty task to compete for the division title.