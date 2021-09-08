Kansas City Star introduces new beat reporter to cover Missouri Tigers athletics

The Kansas City Star has hired Lila Bromberg to cover Mizzou Tigers athletics. Submitted photo

The Kansas City Star has hired a new beat writer to cover University of Missouri athletics.

Lila Bromberg comes to The Star aftere graduating in May from the University of Maryland’s journalism school. She was editor of the Testudo Times for four years, covering Maryland athletics. She also has written for USA Today sports, Yahoo Sports and Sports Illustrated.

Her work garnered first-place honors in this year’s Associated Press Sports Editors student contest.

“I am thrilled to join The Kansas City Star Sports staff and can’t wait to get started,” Bromberg said. “I strive to give fans deep insight into Mizzou athletics and look forward to telling the unique stories behind the Tigers athletes and programs fans love, as well as getting to know the Kansas City and Columbia communities.”

Bromberg’s first day on the job will be Monday, Sept. 13.

Follow her on Twitter at @lilabbromberg.