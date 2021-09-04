Grading Missouri’s victory over Central Michigan and a look ahead to Kentucky

Central Michigan quarterback Jacob Sirmon, right, is sacked by Missouri’s Mekhi Wingo, left, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Here are grades for all three Mizzou units, a highlight from Saturday’s 34-24 victory over Central MIchigan, and a look ahead to next week’s game at Kentucky.

Play of the game

Central Michigan trailed 17-14 but was driving early in the third quarter. Mizzou defensive coordinator Steve Wilks dialed up pressure and that forced an overthrow by Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon. Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies was there for the interception at the 4, and Central Michigan’s best chance to take the lead or tie the game in the second half was gone.

Grades

Offense B: What a start for Mizzou. On the season’s first snap, Connor Bazelak went deep and found Raytown’s Boo Smith for a 63-yard gain. On the next snap, Tyler Badie took it into the end zone from the 12. But for most of the remainder of the first half the offense stalled.

Running back Badie got it cranked up. He rushed for 122 yards in the fourth quarter, 203 for the game. No wonder he was tired after the game. Missouri finished with 468 total yards.

Bazelak said he felt more comfortable as he opened his second season as a starter. He was accurate enough, completing 21 of 32 passes with two touchdowns. He didn’t threw an interception on a day when the Tigers had no giveaways.

Defense B: A little bit of everything for Mizzou defenders. By halftime, Central Michigan had amassed 292 total yards and had reeled off several chunk plays.

Missouri’s answer? Dial up pressure and often.

Trajan Jeffcoat came up with the Tigers’ first big defensive play, pressuring a retreating quarterback Sirmon and forcing a 19-yard sack to take the Chippewas out of field-goal range. The play left the game 7-7. Akayleb Evans, a transfer from Tulsa, came up with an interception to end Central’s third possession.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The second half was much better for Mizzou, which finished with nine sacks, the most in a game since 2000. Linebacker Blaze Alldredge, the Rice transfer playing his first game in a TIgers’ uniform, totalled 3 1/2 sacks. That’s the most since Brian Smith recorded four against New Mexico in 2006.

Defensive coordinator Wilks won’t like the 475 yards allowed, however, and running back Lew Nichols picked up 139 on the ground for Central Michigan.

Special teams A: Nothing to gripe about here. Harrison Mevis was perfect on extra points and field goals of 53 and 44 yards. The punt coverage team nearly had a huge fumble recovery, but the play was overturned by replay. Punter Grant McKinniss put four of his five punts inside the 20 without a touchback.

Next up

An early SEC showdown finds Mizzou traveling to Kentucky for a 6:30 p.m. (Central) kickoff on the SEC Network. The Wildcats were impressive 45-10 winners over Louisiana Monroe. In his first start for the Wildcats, Will Levis, a Penn State transfers, threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Missouri ended a five-game losing streak to Kentucky last season, winning 20-10 in Columbia.