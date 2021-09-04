Tyler Badie can call himself whatever he wants, as long as he has games like this

Missouri running back Tyler Badie smiles as he walks off the field after defeating Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. AP

Missouri running back Tyler Badie walked into the interview room with bags of ice wrapped around both knees and offered a confession.

He was asked about his 69-yard run that set up a late Harrison Mevis field goal that gave the Tigers a game-clinching field goal in a 34-24 triumph over Central Michigan. But instead of beaming about the play, Badie sighed. Loudly.

“I was tired,” Badie said. “The thing is, that’s one of the plays I’m going to regret for a long time.”

Regret because it didn’t finish in the end zone. Badie ran out of legs and was caught by a Chippewas defender. But he was being too hard on himself. The play all but put the game on ice and pushed Badie’s numbers to places they’ve never been in his four seasons.

He finished with a career-best 203 rushing yards on 25 attempts and a touchdown and added three receptions, including a 30-yard scoring catch.

Badie said he was prepared for the workload — mixing bell cow and workhorse he called himself the “bell-horse back.” But he had recently missed practice time with an injury, and believing you’re prepared and living the reality of carrying the load for the first time are different things,

“Usually, I’m used to getting five, 10 touches a game,” Badie said. “Looking at the stat sheet ... I’m not really used to that. But better to get my feet wet early.”

The Tigers needed Badie’s big game and they’ll need more of this type of production as the first SEC battle approaches. Mizzou visits Kentucky next week. He’s assuming the role provided last season by Larry Rountree, now with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s teams strive for balance, and Saturday provided a clear example. The Tigers rushed for 211 yards on 36 attempts and Connor Bazelak passed for 257 yards on 32 attempts. The first of those slings went to Boo Smith for 63 yards on the game’s first snap. On the second, Badie carried it in for 12.

Missouri was off and running, and passing, but Central Michigan was stout. The Chippewas answered with a quick score on their first possession and took a 14-7 lead.

The visitors were gashing Mizzou for big plays, a condition that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, the former NFL coach calling his first college game in 14 years, countered with an aggressiveness that resulted in nine sacks—3 1/2 by linebacker Blaze Alldredge — and interceptions by Akayleb Evans and Jaylon Carlies.

Some of the big defensive plays helped Missouri work through an early offensive slumber. After the first possession score, Mizzou punted away their next four possessions.

But soon, Badie, Bazelak and the offense got moving. The game’s momentum swing occurred late in the second quarter, when the Tigers moved 49 yards in 52 seconds to reach field-goal range for Mevis. As well as he booted a 53-yarder just before halftime, anywhere near the midfield logo seems to be Mevis’ range.

The boot gave Missouri a 17-14 lead. In the second half, Central Michigan closed to 24-21 and 31-24, but Missouri responded to both with scores to restore a double-digit lead. Badie was the major player on both drives.

He carried five straight times for 50 yards to set up Bazelak’s 2-yard touchdown toss to tight end Niko Hea.

The next time, Badie had his career-long 69 yard run.

“Tyler is an electric player; I’m really proud of him,” Drinkwitz said. “For him to be in as good a shape he was in ... he does a nice job. Kind of made us go today. We know we have to do a great job finding ways for him to touch the football.”

After all, he is the Tigers’ bell-horse.