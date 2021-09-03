SportsBeat KC: Missouri Tigers poised to take next step in Drinkwitz’s second season

Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz is looking to improve on last season’s 5-5 record. Associated Press file photo

Missouri’s football season begins Saturday. The Tigers open the second year of coach Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure Saturday, when Central Michigan visits. It’s also the second year as a starter for quarterback Connor Bazelak.

Nationally, the Tigers are seen as middle-of-the pack in the SEC East. We should have a better feel for that in the season’s second week, when the Tigers visit Kentucky.

In this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, you’ll hear from Drinkwitz, who expects Bazelak to take the next step. He also challenges fans to show up at Faurot Field Saturday. After a break, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks shares his thoughts about returning to the college game after spending 14 seasons in the NFL.

Story links:

