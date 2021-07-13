Mizzou lands another KC-area football recruit for 2022. Here’s the 3-star who committed

A pipeline of football recruits across Missouri is quickly being funneled to the University of Missouri, and football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is the man making it happen.

The second-year coach has had the Kansas City area on his radar in building the Tigers’ 2022 class, even picking up a verbal commitment from a transfer recruit while attending a Royals game last month. A trio of 3-star KC prep standouts — Blue Valley North wide receiver Mehki Miller, Lee’s Summit North offensive lineman Armand Membou and Lee’s Summit tight end Max Whisner — had already pledged to the Tigers, helping make up what’s looking to be a recruiting class with quality not seen in Columbia in years.

As of Tuesday, the KC contingent of MU commits now numbers four.

Three-star St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Jalen Marshall verbally committed to the Tigers over social media Tuesday afternoon, choosing Missouri after previously visiting campus June 25.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Marshall is the No. 6 overall player in Kansas and the No. 105-ranked defensive lineman nationally in his class, per 247 Sports’ rankings, and picked MU over the likes of Indiana, Nebraska and Oklahoma State (all of which he visited), among others. Marshall was a part of a St. Thomas Aquinas team that went 6-4 and made sub-state in the KSHSAA Class 5A playoffs last season, losing to eventual state champion Mill Valley.

Marshall is the 12th recruit of Drinkwitz’s 2022 class thus far, eight of which either play in Missouri or on the Kansas side of the KC area. It’s currently ranked 17th in the country and sixth in the Southeastern Conference, per 247 Sports’ rankings, both of which would be improvements from its class rankings from a year ago. Six four-stars have already pledged to the Tigers, which is joint fourth-most in the SEC behind Texas A&M, LSU and Georgia, though Alabama does also have three 5-star recruits.