Mizzou’s Marcus Johnson promoted to assistant head football coach for the Tigers

Marcus Johnson, a second-year member of Missouri’s football coaching staff, has been promoted to assistant head coach and run game coordinator, the school announced Wednesday.

Johnson also will oversee the the Tigers’ offensive line.

“Coach Johnson is a tremendous leader of young men,” Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement. “His work with our offensive line is a key element to our future successes. He has a bright future with our program.”

Missouri’s offense ranked fourth in the SEC last season.

Previously, Johnson served as offensive line coach at Mississippi State and Duke. He’s was an All-SEC offensive lineman at Ole MIss and played 53 games in the NFL for Minnesota and Tampa Bay.