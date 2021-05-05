University of Missouri
No vacancies on Missouri Tigers football schedules through 2031: Who they’re playing
Best to plan ahead.
Missouri did that with their football schedules Wednesday, announcing new and rescheduled opponents for games as late as 2034.
The highlights: home games with Army in 2029 and 2033, an additional series with San Diego State that starts in 2033, and games against Louisiana, Colorado and Brigham Young have been moved from original dates.
A reminder: The Tigers begin a series with Kansas State in 2022 and with Kansas in 2025.
And, in a dream scenario for athletic director Jim Sterk, the Tigers are fully scheduled with nonconference opponents through 2031.
Here are all of Missouri’s nonconference football games:
2021
Central Michigan
Southeast Missouri State
at Boston College
North Texas
2022
at Middle Tennessee
at Kansas State
Abilene Christian
New Mexico State
2023
South Dakota
Middle Tennessee
Kansas State
at Memphis
2024
Murray State
Buffalo
Boston College
at Massachusetts
2025
Kansas
at Miami (Ohio)
Louisiana
Massachusetts
2026
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Kansas
at Illinois
Troy
2027
Illinois State
at San Diego State
Illinois
Florida Atlantic
2028
San Diego State
Southeast Missouri
at Illinois
Northern Illinois
2029
Missouri State
Illinois
at Northern Illinois
Army
2030
Southeast Missouri
Colorado
at North Texas
Florida Atlantic
2031
at Colorado
Kansas
North Texas
at Florida Atlantic
2032
at Kansas
North Texas
at Illinois
2033
at San Diego State
Illinois
Army
2034
San Diego State
at Illinois
2035
at Brigham Young
Illinois
