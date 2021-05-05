No vacancies on Missouri Tigers football schedules through 2031: Who they’re playing

The Missouri Tigers held their spring football game on March 20, 2021 on Faurot Field in Columbia.

Best to plan ahead.

Missouri did that with their football schedules Wednesday, announcing new and rescheduled opponents for games as late as 2034.

The highlights: home games with Army in 2029 and 2033, an additional series with San Diego State that starts in 2033, and games against Louisiana, Colorado and Brigham Young have been moved from original dates.

A reminder: The Tigers begin a series with Kansas State in 2022 and with Kansas in 2025.

And, in a dream scenario for athletic director Jim Sterk, the Tigers are fully scheduled with nonconference opponents through 2031.

Here are all of Missouri’s nonconference football games:

2021

Central Michigan

Southeast Missouri State

at Boston College

North Texas

2022

at Middle Tennessee

at Kansas State

Abilene Christian

New Mexico State

2023

South Dakota

Middle Tennessee

Kansas State

at Memphis

2024

Murray State

Buffalo

Boston College

at Massachusetts

2025

Kansas

at Miami (Ohio)

Louisiana

Massachusetts

2026

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

at Kansas

at Illinois

Troy

2027

Illinois State

at San Diego State

Illinois

Florida Atlantic

2028

San Diego State

Southeast Missouri

at Illinois

Northern Illinois

2029

Missouri State

Illinois

at Northern Illinois

Army

2030

Southeast Missouri

Colorado

at North Texas

Florida Atlantic

2031

at Colorado

Kansas

North Texas

at Florida Atlantic

2032

at Kansas

North Texas

at Illinois

2033

at San Diego State

Illinois

Army

2034

San Diego State

at Illinois

2035

at Brigham Young

Illinois