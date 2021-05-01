Raiders trade up to select Mizzou safety Tyree Gillespie; Larry Borom goes to Bears

Alabama’s Najee Harris, center, is knocked out of bounds by Missouri’s Tyree Gillespie, left, and Aubrey Miller Jr., right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

The Las Vegas Raiders thought highly enough of Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie to trade up for him.

Gillespie was the second to last pick in the fourth round, No. 143 overall. The Raiders didn’t have a fourth-round selection because of an earlier deal. But they gave up two later picks, Nos. 162 and 200, to move back into the fourth round.

The 6-0, 207 pound Gillespie started eight of nine games last season for Missouri, missing one with a victory. He had 46 tackles, including four for loss, and seven pass deflections.

Gillespie could play safety or linebacker, but he’s projected in the secondary as a backup to Johnathan Abram and Karl Joseph. He was the third safety selected by the Raiders, who finished 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 years.

Later in the fourth round, the Chicago Bears selected Gillespie’s Mizzou teammate, offensive lineman Larry Borom, No. 151 overall.

Gillespie was the second Missouri player drafted, Borom the third. On Friday, linebacker Nick Bolton was taken in the second round by the Chiefs.