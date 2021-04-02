Stunner: J’Den Cox, former Mizzou star wrestler, won’t compete in Olympics. Here’s why

J’den Cox, an Olympic bronze medalist in Rio and three-time NCAA wresting champion at Missouri, is out of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, after failing to make weight Friday, according to USA Wrestling.

Cox, 26, was removed from the 97kg freestyle bracket. He had a bye into Friday’s semifinals.

Winning at the USA Trials is the only path to the Olympic team, so Cox’s quest for another medal is over.

Cox won world championships in 2018 and 2019 at 92kg. He’s won 20 straight matches over the last 2 1/2 years.

In February 2020, less than two months before the originally scheduled Olympic Trials, Cox made a surprise announcement, moving up to 97kg rather than complete at his 2016 Olympic weight of 86kg.

He was going to have to beat 2016 Olympic freestyle champion Kyle Snyder for a spot on the team that will complete in Tokyo.

But that won’t happen now.